Couple Paid Sex Worker For 'Extreme' Encounter -- He Dismembered Them & Tried To Steal Their Savings, Say Prosecutors

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A man has been accused of killing, dismembering, and decapitating an older gay couple in West London, UK after what should have been a legitimate sex work request.

Yostin Andres Mosquera (pictured above, far left) is on trial in London right now for the murders of 62-year-old Albert Alfonso (above, center) and 71-year-old Paul Longworth (above, right). According to BBC News and other English media outlets following the shocking trial, the two older men were killed back in July 2024. And from there the story just took shocking turn after turn.

The case began when parts of the men’s bodies were discovered in a suitcase at London’s Clifton Suspension Bridge that month. There, a tag on the luggage led officers back to the victims’ shared flat, where they found additional remains of the victims stuffed into a freezer. WTF…

Related: He Predicted His Own Death & Even Named A Suspect… Hours Before Brutal Murder

Per the BBC, Mosquera allegedly admitted to killing Alfonso — but then apparently backtracked on that confession. But this week in court, prosecutors have been laying out a really shocking case against the Colombian national.

Per reports, Alfonso allegedly liked to engage in what prosecutors have called “extreme sex acts.” At some point, he allegedly paid the murder suspect and another unidentified man to perform some of those unspecified NSFW acts. Not only that, Alfonso requested it all be filmed and shared online.

Alfonso and Longworth were in a civil partnership. However, prosecutors have made clear Longworth didn’t have anything to do with his longtime partner’s “extreme” sex life. Regardless, Alfonso and Longworth were obviously very close — and living together at the time.

Leading up to the murder, prosecutors say that Mosquera had been staying with the couple for a while. Photos shared to social media — like the one above — showed the three of them hanging out together at various points. They even traveled to Mosquera’s native country of Colombia and visited the city of Cartagena at one point together on a trip!

Making the case about the trio’s connection in court, prosecutor Deanna Heer said:

“They seemed to enjoy one another’s company.”

On the day of the couple’s murder, though, something went terribly wrong. Mosquera allegedly laid in wait during the fateful day… and then attacked. According to the prosecutor’s office, he began by killing Longworth with a hammer. Per the Guardian, Heer stated in court:

“Paul Longworth had been attacked with a hammer to the back of his head, suffering repeated blows, which shattered his skull.”

Mosquera then allegedly hid Longworth’s body in some under-the-bed storage units. And from there, he turned his attention to Alfonso. Heer stated in court about how brutally Alfonso was murdered:

“Albert Alfonso had been repeatedly stabbed, suffering multiple wounds to his torso, his body and his face and to his neck. None of that is in dispute.”

Here’s the other thing: Mosquera can “hardly deny killing” Alfonso, Heer said… because the murder was caught on tape!! The two of them had allegedly been filming themselves having sex leading up to the murder, and the camera was apparently still running when the killing went down. Then, to make things even worse, Heer contended in court this week that Mosquera spent the next few hours “singing and dancing” around the apartment after both murders. JFC…

Related: New Evidence Could Exonerate Scott Peterson Of Wife Laci’s Murder — DETAILS!

After his arrest, cops recovered Mosquera’s phone and computer. Online records showed that he searched the internet for a large freezer to buy — as well as attempting to look up information about Alfonso’s finances and the value of the couple’s home. And as if that isn’t unsettling enough, prosecutors assert that he also made online searches for “serial killers of London” and “Jack the Ripper film.”

WTF.

Prosecutors say that Mosquera also appeared to set up a situation where he could somehow steal money and other assets from the two deceased victims after they were murdered. Not only was he allegedly trying to access financial information about them, he also is accused of covering up the killings. He allegedly messaged Alfonso’s boss to say that the older man would be out of town in Costa Rica to deal with a family emergency for a few months.

At some point not long after that, prosecutors claim, Mosquera chopped up the couple’s bodies. He reportedly dismembered their arms and legs before decapitating them both. He then dumped a few of the chopped-up body pieces in the suitcase while leaving a few more behind in the large freezer that he’d purchased to stash the unsettling evidence.

Related: Ghost Adventures Star’s Wife Pleads GUILTY In Murder-For-Hire Case!

In the end, friends raised the alarm on Alfonso and Longworth going MIA not long after their deaths. Mosquera was found nearby the aforementioned Clifton Suspension Bridge after several nearby witnesses called into the police with a report of a man behaving suspiciously. It didn’t take cops long from there to put two and two together and link the couple’s “friend” to the recovered suitcase… and then the body parts.

Mosquera’s trial is ongoing, per the BBC, and will continue at least into next week.

What an awful story. Our condolences go out to the deceased couple and their families, friends, and loved ones.

[Image via Flickr]