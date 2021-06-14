Courteney Cox Wishes Daughter Coco Arquette A Happy 17th Birthday With Precious Throwback Photos! 

Growing up!

Courteney Cox celebrated her daughter’s 17th birthday on Sunday, even sharing a series of throwback pictures to Instagram in honor of the special occasion! The uploads of Coco Arquette show off her adorable toddler days to the confidant young woman she is today

The 56-year-old momma gushed over the teen in the caption:

“Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much. ”

The birthday girl’s dad, David Arquette, also joined in on the fun, expressing:

“I couldn’t love anything or anyone more than I love @cocoarquette_ Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart.”

But that wasn’t all for the outpouring of love! Jennifer Aniston proved she’s more than just Friends with her former co-star! The actress added her own tributes to her goddaughter on IG Story (below).

Ch-ch-check them out, along with the slew of thoughtful b-day wishes from Coco’s parents:

So sweet! We hope it was a fantastic birthday, Coco!!

