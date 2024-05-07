Gisele Bündchen 'Deeply Disappointed' By Tom Brady Roast Because Divorce Jabs 'Affected' Their Kids!

Gisele Bündchen was NOT laughing along to Tom Brady‘s Netflix roast!

According to a new People source on Monday, the model was left “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show.” And it’s not just because she doesn’t like being the butt of the joke. It’s that the constant disses about her divorce upset her kids! Oh, no! The insider continued:

“As always, [Bündchen’s] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted.”

Oof. That sux! As Perezcious readers know, the exes share Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 11. Plus, Tom is also dad to Jack Moynahan, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan (who has seemingly shared her own thoughts on the roast, too).

At least eleven of the guests at the live show threw shots at the marriage coming to an end. That included comedian Nikki Glaser who joked, “You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back.” The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s boyfriend, jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente, was also in the hot seat when host Kevin Hart said:

“You sometimes got to f**k your coach. You know who else f**ked they coach? Gisele. She f**ked that karate man… One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game, how did you not see this coming? Eight f**king karate classes a day? Eight karate classes a day… and she’s still a white belt. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everyone should have known.”

The comedian even teased that “the kids gonna have to change their name — f**king guy knows karate, Tom. You can’t fight this guy.” And that’s just a few of the jokes! The hot takes went on and on all night! No wonder Gisele and the kids were uncomfortable!

But this is also the last thing the beauty mogul needed right now. She’s got some other very stressful things on her mind these days, so the jokes came at a terrible time. The source pointed out:

“This past week, Gisele has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history. She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”

The 43-year-old has been posting about the natural disaster on her Instagram in an attempt to raise money for those hit hardest in her home state. A disaster like that sure puts everything into perspective. But still, what a bummer that the kids had to hear all those jabs about their momma and the failed marriage! It’s gotta be a sensitive subject for them!

Reactions?! Do YOU think the divorce jokes went too far? Sound OFF (below)!

