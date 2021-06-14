Raven-Symoné Reveals The Controversial Way She Lost 30 Pounds In Just 3 Months: 'I Have A Goal In Mind'

Raven-Symoné has dropped quite a bit of weight — and very quickly, too — but she’s adamant that she’s researched her diet method to make sure it’s a sustainable lifestyle for her.

The former Disney Channel star went on Good Morning America on Friday and revealed to the world that she’s lost more than 30 pounds in the last three months! And while that number is amazing, it’s also a lot of weight in a short period of time.

According to the That’s So Raven icon herself, intermittent fasting has been the key to her diet, happily sharing her secrets with Kaylee Hartung during that GMA segment. Raven said (below):

“I am low-carb as much as I can be. I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and breakfast. You know, break fast.”

Interesting!

Specifically, the day she sat down for the cameras was day three of a full fast, eschewing all calories from food the entire time.

The former Cosby Show child star was quick to note that while the fasting has worked wonders for her, it’s because she’s researched it quite a bit. Furthermore, she was adamant that her diet is meant for her, and not anybody else:

“I don’t try to speak for anybody else. And I’m not over here trying to be a little twig.”

Sure, we get that! Still, a three-day fast is an intense ordeal. How does she even stay on it long enough to successfully avoid food for that long?!

The TV star explained that to Hartung, too, noting:

“I drink a lot of water, and I drink a lot of electrolytes. And I have some bone broth every now and then, when it gets difficult. But I have a goal in mind, and that’s what keeps me sustained. I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age.”

That’s actually a great goal!

Even so, the fasting is something. We’re not sure if we could do something that intense on a regular basis!

Of course, this isn’t the first time Raven has boasted about shedding weight. Back after That’s So Raven ended in 2007, the actress went on hiatus from on-screen work and lost 70 pounds, returning to media fanfare that she called “emotionally damaging” after she realized how much praise she got for being skinny.

Here’s the full interview that appeared on GMA, by the way:

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Could U do a three-day fast like this, with nothing but water, electrolytes, and bone broth?

Share your opinions on everything down in the comments…

