Brad Pitt Spotted On Date With Ines De Ramon? Yes, Vampire Diaries Star Paul Wesley’s Ex-Wife!

Brad Pitt is carrying on with his dating life.

The Bullet Train actor is at it again, as he was spotted hanging out with Ines de Ramon Sunday night! The two arrived at a Bono concert together in Los Angeles at around 8:00 p.m., where they met up with the A-lister’s pals Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, and Sean Penn. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 58-year-old could be seen keeping it casual in a gray knit cardigan, white shirt, jeans, and a stylish brown hat, while the 29-year-old stunted in leather pants, a flannel, and a fashionable yellow Hermes purse.

This all comes on the tail end of Ines’ separation from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley earlier this year, following three years of marriage. A rep told People back in September:

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

The one-time couple first began dating in 2018 and officially tied the knot a year later in an intimate wedding. Since their split, 40-year-old Wesley has moved on with 22-year-old model Natalie Kuckenburg, while de Ramon has kept a low profile… until now! What better way to make your post-marriage dating debut than with Mr. Pitt?!

Sources also shared that in addition to being an item romantically, de Ramon is said to be a member of Brad’s professional team. Mixing business with pleasure? Best of luck to ‘em!

After the concert, the two went their separate ways, with Pitt zipping off in his Tesla, and de Ramon heading out with the Fury actor’s security team. Since his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, the leading man has been romantically linked to several names, including singer Lykke Li, Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, Andra Day, model Nicole Poturalski, and most recently, Emily Ratajkowski. And we all know the model has seemingly moved on…

However, the Ad Astra star has intentionally kept a low dating profile in fear that it could affect his relationship with his kids, according to a close source, who told Page Six back in September:

“Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend. He has enough of his own drama.”

