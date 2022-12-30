Watch Kate Hudson Shade The Hell Out Of Dane Cook!

Dane Cook just got a bit overdone!

Kate Hudson wasn’t holding back when she did Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test interview with Janelle Monáe! In the video, which went live on Thursday, the Glass Onion co-stars were talking onscreen kisses when Janelle slid a photo of the comedian across the table.

You’d be forgiven for forgetting the rom com My Best Friend’s Girl, in which Cook, at the height of his popularity, got to romance the Oscar nominee onscreen. But if they ever had any IRL affection, it’s gone now! Upon seeing the photo of the actor, Kate quickly responded:

“No, no, canceled.”

Damn!

Could this be revenge for what the stand-up comedian said to Andy Cohen in 2014? In case you don’t remember, back then the 50-year-old called Kate his worst onscreen kiss:

“I think she purposely ate, like, a feast of onions before our [kissing] scene. I had to burn her on that one!”

Years later he retracted his statement and called her his BEST movie makeout on Steve-O‘s Wild Ride podcast:

“We were just having so much fun on that movie and we were real pals.”

Hmm. It’s almost like he was just making that up the first time…

That would be enough reason to be annoyed. But maybe the shady comment is referencing something else entirely… As you’ve probably heard, Cook started dating his current fiancée Kelsi Taylor when she was only 19 years old and he was 46. He proposed to her back in July when he was 50 and she was 24 — but it’s not just the controversial 26-year age gap that could be grounds for his cancellation. There have also been some reports online that the comedian met Kelsi when she was a bit younger than 19, based on some social media pics… He’s been hit with some accusations of grooming, which he’s managed to mostly dodge.

The public has been vocal about their opinions of the Good Luck Chuck actor’s relationship with his much younger lady, but back in October he explained to People the pair don’t really care what anyone thinks of them:

“We knew going into the relationship, we knew that people would have an opinion in the public eye. But mostly, we were very early making jokes where I would say something like, ‘I’d love to have a family,’ and she would say, ‘Oh, I’d love to have a family when I’m young,’ and I’d say, ‘Well, I’d like that as well because I’d like to hold my children on my death bed.’”

Yeah…

So if the “canceled” Waiting alum clearly wasn’t Kate’s best onscreen kiss — who was?! She noted in the VF video that Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup is definitely a better kisser than Matthew McConaughey:

“It’s a more sophisticated version of a kiss. It’s like theater, Stanislavski.”

Ha! She has no doubt who was better than anyone else, though: her longtime bestie Liv Tyler, with whom she co-starred in Dr. T and the Women back in 2000:

“We to this day are like, ‘Why didn’t we go for it more with our making out?’ She has the softest lips of them all.”

Spicy! You can watch the full video (below):

Talk about throwing shade! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Vanity Fair/YouTube]