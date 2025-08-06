Got A Tip?

Courtney Stodden Strips To Reveal How Being Sober Just 3 Weeks Has Transformed Her Body!

Courtney Stodden is turning over a new leaf!

In the middle of last month, the reality TV personality — who first rose to fame back in 2011 after marrying then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison at just 16 years old — announced in a powerful Instagram post a plan to stop drinking alcohol amid a troublesome relationship with it.

Ever since, Courtney has been sharing updates with IG followers about how their sobriety push has been going. And let us say… it looks like it’s been going VERY well! On Tuesday, the Celebrity Big Brother alum posted a before-and-after photo sesh showing off a BIG change in just three weeks’ time!

“No alcohol versus alcohol,” the 30-year-old wrote along with the side-by-side snaps.

And seriously, you have to see the photos for yourself to believe ’em. Ch-ch-check ’em out (below):

Whoa!!

That first one is alcohol free for just THREE WEEKS?!? Pretty incredible, right?! BTW, back in that original July 15 post announcing the ‘breakup,’ which you can revisit HERE in case you missed it, Courtney wrote:

“Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately. Last night was the last time. I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed. I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma, and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength.”

Sending all the love and light in the world for this continued healthy journey!

[Image via Courtney Stodden/Instagram]

Aug 06, 2025 15:40pm PDT

