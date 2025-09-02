Got A Tip?

Cousin Greg From Succession Busted For DUI!

Cousin Greg just had a wild weekend…

Over the Labor Day holiday, Nicholas Braun, who memorably brought the barely competent character to life in HBO‘s Succession, was arrested for a DUI in New Hampshire. According to police, he was pulled over while driving in Moultonborough on Friday night and later booked into the Carroll County Jail. More details of the actual arrest and Braun’s condition are not available at this time.

But he was thrown in actual jail?? Sort of…

According to TMZ, no mugshot was taken as the camera at the police station was not working at the time of Braun’s booking. But it wasn’t a long stay… The 37-year-old was reportedly released from holding within an hour of being booked on his own recognizance.

As of now, details are sparse, but he’s set to appear in court for a misdemeanor charge, according to multiple outlets. If convicted, he could face up to $1,200 in fines and a revoked license for up to two years, per New Hampshire state law. No prison or anything.

[Images via HBO Max]

Sep 02, 2025 13:10pm PDT

