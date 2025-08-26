Lil Nas X Speaks Out For The First Time Following Arrest And Felony Charges!

Lil Nas X is breaking his silence.

Five days after stripping down naked and strutting the streets of LA, allegedly assaulting police officers, and getting arrested, the Old Town Road rapper is addressing his crisis. In an Instagram Story video posted on Tuesday, the 26-year-old reassured fans:

“Your girl is going to be okay, y’all. Okay? She’s going to be alright.”

As we’ve been following, the Industry Baby rapper has been slapped with four felony charges: three counts of battery on a police officer and one count of resisting arrest. He was granted bail on Monday on the condition he would enroll in an outpatient rehab program and stay away from illegal drugs, suggesting he was under the influence at the time of his arrest.

In his video, he briefly detailed his experience in jail for four days:

“S**t. That was f**king terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

On Monday, Nas’ father Robert Stafford told reporters the rapper is “very remorseful” but “in great spirits.” Following the felony charges, his attorney Christy O’Connor argued this is an “absolute aberration” in the rapper’s life as “nothing like this has ever happened to him” before, according to the Associated Press.

