Cruz Beckham Goes OFF In Scathing Posts… Directed At Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz?!

If you believed this family feud couldn’t get any more tense, wait until you see what Cruz Beckham has been popping off on his Instagram…

On Monday, Page Six obtained details of the youngest Beckham brother’s Instagram Note activity. You know, the short little updates you can leave for your followers to view? Well, the outlet tracked his back several months, and they’re absolutely SCATHING. According to the news site, the following notes are from April:

“Bloody inbreds” “Etiquette” “Whole family o’ c**ts” “How can 2 people make so many ugly c**ts.”

It’s not clear who the subject of said Notes were, but DAMN. Those are some majorly harsh words… And they don’t stop there.

In subsequent Notes, Cruz sounded off with additional criticisms:

“Youre a fraud” “Ur a d**k now” “Instant karma gonna get you” “F**king hell” “It had to be difficult” “People notice”

Yeesh! Many fans believe the cutting words are aimed at Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, who have been estranged from the family for months now. Two additional Notes definitely can be interpreted as digs at the married pair:

“Ur dead to me.” “Oh its stockholm syndrome”

Oof… That last one in particular stands out. In May, reports surfaced that the Beckham family refer to Brooklyn as “the hostage” amid his relationship with Nicola. An insider told DailyMail.com at the time:

“He is in a situation where those who love Brooklyn fear that he is being controlled by Nicola and it is heartbreaking.”

For those who don’t know, Stockholm Syndrome occurs when a hostage develops a positive bond with their captor. As for the “Ur dead to me” Note, it’s clear that Brooklyn has little communication with his family… That was made abundantly obvious earlier this month when Cruz unfollowed his 26-year-old brother AND Nicola on IG. And the couple returned the favor…

So it certainly seems likely a couple of these notes are directed toward his big bro and sister-in-law. And if those are, maybe the rest are, too? If so, damn. Those are some savage messages for folks who are supposed to be your loved ones.

This is the family feud that just keeps on going! What are your reactions? Do YOU think these Notes were directed at Brooklyn and Nicola? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Cruz Beckahm/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]