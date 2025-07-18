Paris Jackson Unfollows Her Brother Prince & Late Dad Michael On Instagram -- What’s Going On??

It appears Paris Jackson is distancing herself from her family…

This week, social media users over on Reddit noticed that the 27-year-old actress no longer follows her brother Prince on Instagram! She even unfollowed her late father Michael Jackson’s account! And you know? They’re right! She doesn’t follow either of them! Take a look (below):

Whoa! What happened?

It is unknown why Paris hit the unfollow button. However, there has been a lot of drama in the Jackson family over the past few years. For starters, we need to talk about the estate. It has been a source of tension between some of the loved ones. Remember when Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, started a feud with his grandma Katherine? She tried to use MJ’s estate money to pay her legal fees to fight a deal over the estate’s sale of about half of the singer’s music catalog to Sony for $600 million, and her grandson wanted to stop her request! Things got nasty there for a minute!

And now, Paris is also having issues with the estate! It is important to note that she, along with her brothers, is a beneficiary, so she access information about the estate and challenge how the assets are used. And she had major concerns about what was going on with the estate last month! Back in June, per E! News, the model filed a petition in court claiming the executors of her dad’s estate failed to explain why it allocated $625,000 of “so-called ‘premium payments’” to three law firms for an unrecorded amount of time in 2018. The documents continued:

“Even worse, these payments appear, at least in part, to consist of lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel. Worse still, at least two of these law firms already have received their respective Premium Payment in full, in violation of the Court’s order allowing only partial payment of attorneys’ fees until Court approval is obtained.”

Because of the “irregular payments,” Paris questions whether the executors, John Branca and John McClain, can continue in their roles. However, the two fired back in a filing on Tuesday. Per docs obtained by E!, they insisted the payouts were appropriate since the lawyers helped turn the estate around after it was “saddled with $500 million of debt” when MJ died in 2009. Furthermore, Branca and McClain said it is “common in the entertainment/music business for attorneys with the level of skills, experience, and relationships of Mr. Weitzman and Mr. Katz to receive compensation in addition to their hourly rate fee payment.”

But what does all this have to do with Prince? Well, Paris did not file her complaint with her brothers. Is there a chance Prince doesn’t approve of her actions? Are they feuding over this? The timing of everything adds up! But is there another reason? You then have to wonder why Paris also unfollowed Michael’s Instagram account. It can’t be because of the estate drama, right?

Well, there is another layer to this story. Paris not only unfollowed MJ, but Reddit users pointed out months ago that she covered several of her tattoo tributes to the pop icon! She used to have a symbol for him on her finger. Take a look at a pic of her hand from 2017 (below):

However, a photo from March of this year shows that the Star alum covered it up with a different design. You can tell even with a ring on that this ink is completely different from what she had on her finger years ago! Check it out (below):

And that’s not the only ink she removed! It also appears she no longer has her “bad” tattoo written in the same font as MJ’s album of the same name on her right hand! See a pic from 2023 and 2025 (below):

Paris hasn’t explained why she removed the tattoos. It could be as simple as she just didn’t want them anymore. Maybe the reminders hurt too much. But we also can’t help but question if it has something to do with the disturbing allegations against Michael. The Thriller artist was on trial for child molestation charges in 2005. He was acquitted at the time. However, those allegations continued to haunt him over the years, even after his death, due to the Leaving Neverland documentary. The family vehemently denies the accusations.

But perhaps she is now trying to distance herself from her late dad as much as possible due to the claims. This could explain her unfollowing MJ’s account and removing the tattoos. What about Prince, though? How does he factor in this? Do they not see eye-to-eye on the issue? Or is it something else? Hmm. Who knows? But all the signs at least point to drama between the two siblings at this time!

Neither of the siblings has addressed the situation, so take everything with a grain of salt. FWIW, Prince still follows Paris on Instagram. Check it out (below):

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think there is a new Jackson family feud? Sound OFF in the comments below!

