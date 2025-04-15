'Cuban Brad Pitt' William Levy ARRESTED -- See His Mugshot!

An actor known as the “Cuban Brad Pitt” is in trouble with the law!

William Levy — whose full name is William Gutiérrez-Levy — was arrested by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Weston, Florida, on Monday, according to WPLG-TV. The hunky Cubano was busted for disorderly intoxication in a public place causing disturbance, as well as trespassing. He appeared in court on Tuesday, and a judge granted him a $500 bond. Levy also was ordered to stay away from the location where he trespassed. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remains in the Broward County Main Jail.

The details of what happened are unknown at this time. But one thing we do have? His mugshot! And we get why folks often compare the 44-year-old to Brad after seeing the picture! Check it out (below):

Whoa!

Yeah, he definitely looks like Brad here! Even worse for wear, that’s a nice face right there.

Beyond being known as the “Cuban Brad Pitt,” you may recognize William from his roles in several telenovelas and movies like Girls Trip, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, and The Single Moms Club. He also starred in Season 14 of Dancing With the Stars. When it comes to his love life, he was once upon a time linked to Jennifer Lopez after starring in a music video for her track I’m Into You — though the rumors were shut down in 2011.

