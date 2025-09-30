D4vd Theory Debunked! Celeste Rivas Was NOT Pregnant!

New information has come to light in one of the most upsetting investigations in recent memory. Thankfully it seems to have debunked one of the more horrific theories of the case…

As we’ve been following, human remains were discovered in the trunk of singer D4vd’s abandoned Tesla earlier this month. The dead body, despite being dismembered and wrapped in plastic and decomposing for weeks, was pretty quickly identified. It was Celeste Rivas, a girl from the Inland Empire who went missing last year at just 13 years old. It’s unclear exactly when she died, but she definitely didn’t make it to 15. Awful.

The evidence is piling up against D4vd, whose star has been on the rise thanks to his songs’ popularity on TikTok. He initially told police his car had been stolen. However, we learned from social media and Celeste’s family that there was strong reason to believe D4vd not only knew Celeste, they may have engaged in an illicit relationship.

For those who haven’t been following the case, the rumor is D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, and Celeste were romantically linked despite her being a minor. Photos have surfaced of the pair seemingly cuddling up together. And D4vd has an unreleased song titled Celeste in which he sings about being “obsessed,” according to reputable lyric website Genius. His TikTok account has also become a point of concern, as he reposted a video talking about chopping up a girl for talking to “other dudes.”

The growing theory among internet sleuths following the case (who have, it should be noted, found most of these photos and videos of Celeste) was awful. The prevailing theory was that Celeste got pregnant — and to cover up their relationship, D4vd killed her. That theory seems to be totally debunked thanks to an update from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

TMZ obtained Celeste’s death certificate on Monday and revealed that while her cause of death has yet to be established, there was something certain uncovered. The teen was NOT pregnant at the time of her death — nor had she been within the last year. That’s something they can tell pretty definitively.

For now, the Medical Examiner is still awaiting toxicology results to determine if any substances possibly played a role in her demise. That may take some time.

Thoughts on this latest update??

[Images via D4vd/YouTube & Esmeralda Lozano/GoFundMe]