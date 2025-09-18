Got A Tip?

D4vd Reposted TikTok About Chopping Up A Girl: 'If I See Her Talk With Other Dudes'

D4vd Reposted TikToks About Chopping Up A Girl AND A Literal Movie Murder Scene...

These did not age well.

It’s one of the more shocking true crime cases right now. Singer D4vd’s Tesla was found with a dismembered body inside of it earlier this month, just days after being impounded after it was abandoned in a Cali neighborhood. The body was just identified as Celeste Rivas, a 15-year-old girl who had been missing for over a year. Her mother claimed she had a boyfriend named David, and they also had matching tattoos.

Cops are still getting to the bottom of what happened, but it’s not looking good for the musician. Detectives just searched a home where he was believed to be living, and near where the car had been abandoned. They left with a bunch of evidence bags, including a computer!

Now, a quick look back at the 20-year-old’s TikTok activity shows some alarming behavior! He was reposting a ton of eerie content — including a video about chopping up a girl! WTF! The caption read:

“Me if I see her talk with other dudes”

In the video, a man cuts up what appears to be chicken. See:

@sj.bm1

????#fyp

♬ оригинальный звук – sh3ndre

So disgusting! The Romantic Homicide artist also shared a movie murder scene!!! He reposted a clip from American Psycho in which Christian Bale‘s character stands behind a girl with a nail gun pressed to the back of her head. A caption reads:

“Me after hearing about her past with other boys (I’m jealous and utterly disgusted by her actions)”

@your.favorite_narcissist

Im insane #2022 #real #foryoupage #patrickbateman #americanpsycho #foryou #sigma_studio #foryou

♬ son original – Trendformusic????????????

Truly so awful.

And there were a LOT more shocking re-posts, including content about being disrespected (see HERE), how to react when someone says you’ve hurt them, commentary on Borderline Personality Disorder, and so much more. Take a look:

@m3ntalhealth22

describing BPD relationships. part 2/2 #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #bpd #mentalhealthmatters #bpdawareness #borderlinepersonalitydisorder #borderline #eupd #borderlinepersonalitydisorderawareness

♬ original sound – ????????????

@aymprttyyk

a mental note to me as well

♬ I Miss You (Instrumental Version) – Jwlpiano_

@z3chcc

Song: Swan – Nonet #foryou #anakinskywalker #darthvader #z3chcc #viral

♬ original sound – Zech

@thatbwoykay

♬ Equal Dirt – Rylo Rodriguez

@almightykingzo

#almightykingjun8

♬ original sound – luh4bxtch

@kysfiy

#real #relatable #fantasticmrfox #ashfox #jealousy #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #xyzbca

♬ see you in heaven – LochHaven

@spanish_tea

the case was already strange but these reposts are taking me out ???? #d4vd

♬ original sound – Spanish Tea

Jeez.

D4vd has not spoken out about the legal activity yet. We’ll see what happens as the investigation continues…

[Image via D4vd/Instagram]

Sep 18, 2025 11:05am PDT

