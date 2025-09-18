D4vd Seemingly Coupled Up With Missing Girl In Photos! And He Wrote A Song Called Celeste!

Wow… Any D4vd fans still clinging to the belief his car was stolen and used to dump that dead body… We have some really disturbing news…

For those not up on this increasingly shocking case… An abandoned Tesla was towed and sitting in an impound lot when a horrid smell emanating from inside caused workers to call the cops. Sure enough, there was a dead body inside — dismembered and wrapped up, believed to have been there some time. The car was revealed to be one belonging to D4vd.

The Romantic Homicide singer — who is currently on tour — cooperated with police, saying the car had been stolen. But then the remains were identified. And things have only looked worse and worse for him since.

The body was that of missing teen Celeste Rivas. She’d been missing since April 2024.

Suddenly there were reasons to believe it wasn’t such an unconnected case though. Celeste’s mother said she’d had a boyfriend named David. And they had a matching tattoo…

But it gets worse for him!

The Pics

Internet sleuths have been doing some digging, and they’ve found multiple photos across social media that appear to show D4vd with Celeste!

[Editor’s Note: We caution that we cannot authenticate these photos!]

Man, they really look like a couple, huh? And this one actually has their names!

But maybe the most incriminating pic? Appears to be a grab of a livestream from December 2023, five months before Celeste disappeared. Someone asks D4vd “whos the girl?” And he responds in a really sketchy way:

“u are a feddddd”

Why would he be so defensive and call that person a fed? Oh, maybe because in 2023, Celeste was just 13 years old. D4vd would have been 18 at the time. So whatever relationship they had was highly illegal.

While we can’t verify 100% that it’s Celeste in those pics, it certainly looks like her. As for whether all the pics are real? If they’re fakes, they’re good enough to fool us. But no, we cannot be sure.

There is one more thing, though…

The Song

D4vd actually has a song CALLED Celeste!

The unreleased track was recorded in December 2023, according to Genius — which is an incredibly reliable source for music info. And while the song was never officially released — only leaked, apparently — there are lyrics available on the site. D4vd sings:

“Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed / Oh, Celeste”

An important reminder the Celeste whose body would be found in his car a year and a half after this? She was only 13 years old at that time. So lines like “Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed” and “I love it when you hold me when you cry” are, once again, extremely sketchy.

As with the pics, we cannot confirm this song called Celeste is about the girl named Celeste who was found dead in the singer’s car… But at this point there’s too many connections. And we guess cops found even more because they searched D4vd’s home and were seen removing several items. It looks to us like the legal drama is just beginning for D4vd…

[Image via D4vd/Instagram.]