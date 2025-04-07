Damon Wayans Sr. Defends Dating His NEPHEW'S Ex-Girlfriend!

OMG! Damon Wayans Sr. dated his nephew’s ex — and he has no shame about it!

The actor revealed he “fell in love” with the anonymous woman in Wednesday’s episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast with host Shannon Sharpe, noting:

“I was in love with her, that’s the thing.”

Hah! Cause that makes it any less unusual!

Related: Jeff Ross Spent ‘Night In The ER’ After INSANE Allergic Reaction

The comedian then joked:

“You ain’t never done the Jackson 5?”

LOLz! That’s a reference to Jermaine Jackson, who married his brother Randy‘s ex-girlfriend, Alejandra Oaziaza. Guess that was his inspiration! But we wonder what the age gap was?? We mean, it was his unnamed nephew’s ex — there must have been a large difference, right??

When the host questioned his decision, calling the ex “off limits,” Damon argued that it was fine because his nephew and the woman had never been “in love.” He stood up for himself:

“No, but it wasn’t like they were in love. You know how small the pool is out here in Cali? The dating pool?”

OK, but it can’t be that small! Surely he could’ve found someone who didn’t have history with his fam! The 64-year-old also noted the relationship began around 2001 or 2002 — after he broke up with his then-wife Lisa Thorner:

“I got divorced and I was by myself for two years. And then I saw her [his nephew’s ex] and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love.’ And then I found out my nephew had dated [her].”

Hmm. So, he didn’t know the woman dated the family member when he first met her? Suppose that makes it a little better than targeting her, but still, you’d think he might not be interested after the discovery! Instead, the My Wife and Kids star insisted that he checked in with his nephew to make sure it was okay if he pursued, adding:

“I’m like, you know, ‘What’s up?’ and he’s like, ‘That’s you.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, pass the Courvoisier, let’s go!’ And I went ahead and I fell in love and it was okay.”

But now as a result of this romance, things are a bit tense with his family, the Poppa’s House star, who is now happily single, teased:

“Family gatherings is awkward.”

We bet!!

The Wayans are known to be a tight-knit family who often work together. Guess they REALLY are tight! LMFAO!

Check out his full interview (below):

Thoughts?? Do y’all think he crossed the line by dating her? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]