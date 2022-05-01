Danica Patrick Opens Up About Having Her Breast Implants Removed After Major Health Concerns

Danica Patrick said goodbye to her breast implants!

On Friday, the former NASCAR driver revealed on Instagram that she had her breast implants removed this week after suffering from various health issues over the past four years. According to Danica, she got her breast implants back in November of 2014. While she was happy with them at first, she slowly started noticing a few years later some changes within her health:

“I got them because I want to have it all. I was really fit, but I didn’t have boobs. So I got them. Everything went well, and I was happy with them. Fast forward about 3 years to early 2018, and I noticed that my hair was not as healthy and was breaking off. I also gained a few pounds and had no luck losing it.”

Related: Lala Kent Revealed She Is Getting A Boob Job!

But by 2020, the 40-year-old racing star claims “the wheels came off” completely with her symptoms:

“I had cycle irregularity, gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape (weird I know). So I went down the rabbit hole to figure it out. I did every test that could be done.”

She then proceeded to list an extensive list of issues that impacted her health, including hypothyroidism, heavy metal toxicity, adrenal fatigue, temperature sensitivity, face swelling, weight gain, hair loss, severe leaky gut, and more. A notable symptom on the list is capsular contracture, which is the hardening of the scar tissue around the implant.

Oof…

Along with her lengthy message, Danica shared two side-by-side selfies documenting the changes in her face since removing her implants. She noted how she immediately felt so much better following the surgery, saying:

“I had them removed on Wednesday. The picture is a snap shot of a couple hours before and a couple hours after. Within hours after surgery this is what I noticed – my face had more color and less dark circles (no food before the second pic), my face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up (and surgery was at 230pm).”

Great to hear! She continued in the comments section:

“There are a host of issues that women have dealt with and I have many, but not all. After watching over 100 stories on YouTube…. my belief is, it’s not if but when you develop symptoms. Some are right away, others are over 15 years later. If this post helps just one get to the root of their issues, it did it’s job. I will share my progress as I go along.”

Since her surgery, Danica has hopped on Instagram Stories several times to further discuss her experience. In an update on Saturday, she shared another side-by-side picture of her face — one taken “24 hours after” her procedure and another “72 hours” afterward. She wrote:

“Yes the color is more even now but look at how much more earrring you can see on the left now and how much more open my left eye lid is. I knew I wasn’t crazy when I thought my face was bigger!”

So much appreciate for Danica’s honesty through this process! We are wishing her a speedy and smooth recovery!

[Image via Danica Patrick/Instagram]