'Pissed' Danielle Fishel Dismisses Whitney Leavitt For Celebrating After Shocking DWTS Elimination! WATCH!

Danielle Fishel was not happy with Whitney Leavitt for her behavior in the ballroom!

If you haven’t heard yet, Tuesday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars ended with a surprising elimination! Who went home? Lauren Jauregui and her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong! Wow! No one expected to see the Fifth Harmony alum get the boot so soon because they were so good! Even Lauren wasn’t jazzed about the results, delivering a one-word response about how she felt that evening: “Pissed.”

During the final seconds of the show, her sad and shocked co-stars all gathered around on the dance floor to console Lauren following the elimination — except for one person. Whitney was smiling and jumping for joy and tried to rope Danielle into the celebration. However, the Boy Meets World alum wanted nothing to do with it! Fans are convinced she completely dismissed The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star!

Cameras caught Whitney looking so thrilled and holding onto Danielle’s hands. But the actress shoos her away before appearing annoyed as she looks back at Brandon and Lauren, which wipes the smile off the reality star’s face. In fact, Whit appeared terrified! What did the former child star say to her?! Damn!

Watch the moment (below):

Danielle Fishel putting Whitney Leavitt in her place after Whitney tries to celebrate making it to another week ????????#DWTS #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/U76sG1vP5H — Izzy Hernandez (@MyDearJournal) October 1, 2025

How awkward!

Viewers took to social media to react to the tense interaction afterward, saying:

“Imagine getting scolded my Topanga… I would never recover” “this is CRAZY…. love danielle for telling her to basically read the room” “danielle clocked her, she stood on BUSINESS” “I lowkey thought this was funny cause Whitney thought that was the right time and it wasn’t LMFAOOO” “Everyone feeling upset for Lauren and Brandon meanwhile Whitney is trying to celebrate moving forward with Danielle You can clearly see Danielle tell her it’s not the time and Whitney goes back to pretending to feel bad #dwts.” “Danielle Fishel putting Whitney Leavitt in her place after Whitney tries to celebrate making it to another week ” “Can’t get over how pissed Danielle looks after briefly talking to Whitney. She’s like read the room girl!” “i love danielle sm you can tell she pissed and is over whitney .”

This season really is a hot mess if Topanga is beefing with Whitney! LOLz!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments (below)!

