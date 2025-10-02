DWTS Drama! Danielle Fishel Responds To Whitney Leavitt Feud Rumors!

Is there a feud in the ballroom brewing between Danielle Fishel and Whitney Leavitt?

In case you missed it, this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars saw Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong go home. Their elimination was upsetting and shocking to everyone, even their castmates! And while the stars and pros gathered around to console Lauren and Brandon, Whitney decided to celebrate getting another week on the show instead! Oh, girl, read the room!

Related: Which Dancing With The Stars Pros Are ‘Jealous’ — And Who ‘Stormed Off The Set’…

She even tried to get Danielle to join, grabbing her hands as she smiled and jumped for joy! However, the Boy Meets World alum knew that was not the time and seemed to savagely dismiss Whitney! And it was caught on camera! Whatever Danielle said got to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star because her smile quickly disappeared! Ch-ch-check out the shady moment (below):

Danielle Fishel putting Whitney Leavitt in her place after Whitney tries to celebrate making it to another week ????????#DWTS #DancingWiththeStars pic.twitter.com/U76sG1vP5H — Izzy Hernandez (@MyDearJournal) October 1, 2025

Yeesh! As viewers said online, Topanga looked “PISSED!” Some think the two even have beef now due to the interaction! And can you blame them? You could cut the tension with a knife! But what does Danielle say about it?

TMZ caught up with her after DWTS practice on Wednesday to talk about how fans think she “put Whitney in her place.” When asked if she thought the reality star’s cheering “was tone deaf,” she kept it classy. She replied:

“No, it’s a roller coaster of emotions. We can be happy for ourselves and our friends that we’re safe, and also sad that somebody is gone. So I definitely did not put her in her place, but I just went to go comfort my friend.”

She didn’t put her in her place… but she didn’t join her in whatever place she was in!

One thing we know for sure? Whitney now knows for next time not to celebrate around Danielle during eliminations!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Danielle Fishel/Instagram, DWTS/BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions]