Dancing With The Stars Nightmare! Which Dancers Are 'Jealous' -- And Who 'Stormed Off The Set'!

We already heard it was a “s**t show” behind the scenes of Dancing with the Stars this season, but it is apparently worse than what we imagined!

According to The US Sun on Tuesday, “tensions have been at an all-time high” between the cast members on set when the cameras are not rolling following the first shocking eliminations. You may recall that a combination of the judges’ scores and viewer votes sent home two celebrities during the second week — NBA star Baron Davis, along with his pro partner Britt Stewart, and actor Corey Feldman, along with his partner Jenna Johnson. And the latter was furious over the decision!

A production insider who was on set during the first elimination claimed:

“After the eliminations, Corey was furious after the results were read. He felt completely let down by the whole experience and felt the producers overpromised things to him and didn’t hold up their end of the bargain.”

We mean, what did the Goonies star expect? He showed up to rehearsals five days late, was distracted by the Charlie Sheen drama, and simply wasn’t the best in the ballroom. The producers can promise everything under the sun, but without enough votes or high scores, he had no chance of staying in the competition for long! That’s just the reality!

He was pissed, though. Corey stormed away and refused to speak to anyone — not even his own partner — for a hot minute! However, he does not blame Jenna for the results whatsoever. The source explained:

“He stormed off the set by himself and wouldn’t talk to anyone for awhile. He’s not mad at all at Jenna, he loved her even though she was frustrated with him. He feels let down by producers and the overall experience.”

The negative energy from Corey and other stars is also dragging everyone else down, making it an unenjoyable experience for them as well. The production insider further shared that there is now growing animosity behind the scenes:

“Things have been tense primarily because of the intensity of eliminations and also because of some negative energy coming from the contestants.”

Corey and Hilaria Baldwin are supposedly a big source of the tensions due to their attitudes. The insider added:

“Corey and Hilaria had been causing some frustration with their demanding attitudes. Hilaria made it through but she’s been tough for producers to handle, very difficult to work with.”

This is not the first time we’ve heard about how “difficult” Hilaria has been to work with, either. She reportedly has been a diva from day one! Oof! And producers aren’t the only ones struggling with celebrities this season! The dancers are equally frustrated! A source added to Dailymail.com on Tuesday:

“This has been a hard season for everyone, really. It’s not as joyful as other seasons. There’s no magic this year, and it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why. We’ve had contestants before who are weird or who don’t try, or are controversial – that’s nothing new. But somehow, this mix isn’t working.”

Yikes! Per the insider, Jenna and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy are especially upset as they felt from the beginning that this was an “unwinnable season” for them:

“Val and Jenna realize that, yes, not everyone gets an Olympic gymnast or skater, but it’s demoralizing when you get someone who isn’t going to try. So, they’re trying not to be poor sports, but this season has left a stain on them both.”

Uh oh! Could this be the couple’s last season as a result? Val is currently partnered with social media personality Alix Earle. Viewers noticed there is no chemistry and even picked up on bad vibes between them. But could that be because of the ballroom dancer? The source added that Val is specifically “jealous” of those contestants with better attitudes about the process:

“Alix is fine… but he’s jealous of the contestants who have great attitudes.”

Jeez. It looked to us that Alix is going all out with the competition. Heck, long before she even scored a spot on DWTS, she said she was a big fan of the show, so we thought she would be all in for the whole thing! Guess not in Val’s eyes…

The big issue for the reality star is that he wanted a more “desirable” celebrity like Danielle Fishel and Elaine Hendrix. The Daily Mail source revealed:

“Danielle Fishel or Elaine Hendrix may not ultimately win, but they are having fun, and their partners are having fun with them. And the pros always feel like those contestants are desirable. Danielle is likely the one who will go that far. And Val would have loved to be partnered with her.”

Damn. Does anyone else feel bad for Alix? And let us say this — jealousy over the situation won’t score you the mirrorball either! If anyone needs an attitude check, it sounds like Val right now.

Gleb Savchenko also isn’t too happy about his partner Hilaria. Although Alec Baldwin’s wife has ballroom experience, he is worried they won’t win because the public isn’t on her side. Another source told the outlet:

“After last week’s votes, it was shocking for him to learn that [Baldwin is] not everyone’s favorite. It just shows that it really doesn’t matter how good of a dancer you are – it’s all about the viewers’ votes. They decide who’s staying and who’s going home.”

How was it “shocking” to him? It is no secret that people dislike Hilaria due to her faking her Spanish heritage and accent, which she continues to do to this day. And let’s not forget, some fans also aren’t too thrilled with Gleb either due to his cheating scandal! We’re surprised she even made it past week one despite her talents on the dance floor, to be honest…

The insider went on to say an early exit from the show “would crush Gleb to the core” because winning has been his “dream ever since he joined DWTS.” Who knows if it will happen this year! Winning over the fans won’t be easy! For now, Brooks Nader’s ex-boyfriend is taking it week by week:

“There’s definitely added pressure going into this week. He put in the work and created magic. He’s hoping a better routine showcasing more of Hilaria’s talent will win people over tonight.”

Luckily for him, they didn’t get the boot. Instead, Lauren Jauregui was shockingly voted off. Whether Hilaria or Alix will survive the next elimination, we’ll see. What are your thoughts about this season of DWTS, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Dancing With The Stars/BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions]