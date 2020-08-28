Real Housewives Dirty Laundry! RHONJ Vet Danielle Staub DRAGS Andy Cohen!

We’re used to infighting amongst the Real Housewives — but having patron Andy Cohen dragged into the ring is a whole different ball game!

Coming off the heels of a feisty reunion with the RHOBH ladies, a New Jersey alum is now making some serious drama for Bravo’s spokesman. On Tuesday, Danielle Staub, the New Jersey OG who made unofficial appearances in later seasons, released a new episode of her podcast Absolutely Danielle all about her beef with Cohen.

Related: Dorinda Medley FIRED From RHONY For Being A ‘Mean Drunk’?!

Accompanying the announcement for the episode was a lengthy Instagram post (below). It read:

“I am no longer forced to walk into the Lions Den! Andy kept me In the dark long enough! He has taken whats mine and given it to others!”

Whoa, what?? She even invoked his baby, writing:

“Now that you are a parent I’d hoped you would see some of the pain you caused my family, even when I left the show to protect my young children, you mocked me repeatedly defaming me and yet I still continued to give you over a decade to do right by me and mine! Now it’s time you understand that ‘for every action there is a reaction.'”

The post continued:

“You must’ve seen this coming and YOU know you were wrong, yet you continued. So for all the times you held me down and picked me apart instead of building me up and standing with me, for all the times you made me stand alone ‘kept me in the dark’, may you tread lightly in your own darkness. ‘For letting me be the last to know’ may you learn to do better. May you and yours never experience the pain you’ve caused my children and I.”

Claiming that Cohen’s unkind behavior towards her was “duplicated and reflected” by his fans, she concluded:

“I’ve been waiting for you to revere me, I’ve even gone as far as to ask you to be kinder and more gentle with me but it fell on deaf ears. No more waiting or asking, i have no hate no more respect I don’t honor you and I won’t defend you. But I will advise: ‘ be careful who’s toes you step on today because they may be attached to the ass you have to kiss tomorrow'”

During the episode, Staub appeared to accuse the 52-year-old of excessive partying and hard drugs as well as going on multiple Grindr dates in the same night. (Framed with the fairly below-the-belt question, “Is Andy ready for his son to know who he is?”)

Related: Denise Richards Did NOT Ask For A ‘Creepy Threesome’ With Charlie Sheen & His Porn Star Ex

On a more relevant note, she also accused him of using her for her connections, like her friendship with Kelly Ripa. She elaborated:

“I was kind of picked at for the pieces of me that he wanted and the pieces of me that he didn’t want, he would blow those ones up to cover up the ones that he had already taken. While I was busy trying to replenish and understand why he would approve certain things being said about me or why he would want to shrug his shoulders or roll his eyes and carry on as if I wasn’t even a person that was important to the franchise.”

Phew — this is a LOT to sort through. Reality TV can undoubtedly be a dehumanizing experience, but this beef seems VERY personal.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Danielle? Or are you Team Andy on this one??

[Image via WENN, Avalon & LK]