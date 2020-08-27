Denise Richards Did NOT Ask For A ‘Creepy Threesome’ With Charlie Sheen & His Porn Star Ex: SOURCE

Drama, drama, drama!

Earlier this week, Charlie Sheen‘s ex-fiancée Brett Rossi made her stance clear on the ongoing RHOBH scandal between Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards surrounding an affair that allegedly occurred in April 2019. All this despite the Bold and the Beautiful star’s repeated denial.

Related: Brandi Tells Denise You Can’t ‘F**k Your Cast Mates’ Without Consequences!

The former adult star commented on the alleged hookup, telling CelebMagazine on Monday:

“I absolutely believe Brandi. Denise is a bully. I don’t even know Brandi. I don’t even watch their show, but … I felt sad that she was getting eaten alive by them.”

The now 31-year-old, who was engaged to Sheen from February to October 2014, went on to claim Richards even approached her for sex back in the day:

“[Denise] didn’t like me because I didn’t want to have a creepy threesome relationship with her and Charlie.”

Brett also shared the Real Housewives star previously “hired a hooker” for her ex-husband, only to take “photos of them having sex and ‘accidentally’ sent them to Charlie knowing damn well I would find out.”

However, a source close to Sheen has refuted many of Rossi’s shocking accusations to Us Weekly, explaining:

“Denise never propositioned Brett for a threesome. Denise has never even had a threesome and never had a threesome with Charlie. And she’s never propositioned any other woman in Charlie’s life.”

And as for those alleged naughty photos? The insider divulged that’s not how the situation went down:

“Denise didn’t send any photos like the ones Brett is describing. Never. People like Brett are jumping on the coattails of a very popular show and trying to get their name out there.”

Furthermore, the only time the Melrose Place alum ever texted Rossi was “about Charlie as a dad and keeping a relationship with his daughters” because she “didn’t want anything to affect their kids,” noted the source. Other than that, “Denise had minimal contact with her.”

Related: Brandi Glanville Dishes ALL The Dirt On Alleged Denise Richards Hookup

The Bravo personality has “no interest romantically” in her ex, and only wants them to get along amicably for the sake of their daughters, the confidant alleged:

“She just wanted to be cordial and build his relationship with their daughters and have a good coparenting relationship with Charlie. But Brett was so threatened and very jealous and did everything she could to try to sabotage that.”

Not only that, but apparently it was Brett who crossed the line with Denise, according to this source, which led Charlie to intervene:

“Brett slashed Denise’s tires twice. At one point, Brett wanted to take a baseball bat to Denise’s house and smash Denise in the head with it. Charlie had to physically stop her.”

Yikes!!

However, a second insider contradicted claims of Denise’s innocence, spilling:

“Drama is Denise’s middle name. … Denise trying to deny this thing is total bulls**t and she knows it. Those around Denise feel bad for her daughters. Charlie is very protective over his girls. He has been sober for two years and is a totally different person. Charlie doesn’t even pay attention to these type of stories.”

Lots to unpack here, Perezcious readers!! Do U believe Sheen’s former fiancée? Or any thoughts about the other side? Let us know (below) in the comments.

[Image via DJDM/Nicky Nelson/WENN.]