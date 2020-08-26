Denise Richards Walks Off RHOBH Reunion Over Brandi Glanville Sex Talk — Watch!

Denise Richards is front and center in the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills virtual reunion — that is, until she decides to walk off camera!

Bravo released a trailer for the hotly anticipated reunion on Wednesday, showing the Wild Things star getting so frustrated with the drama that she straight up leaves in the middle of their discussion. Based on the clip (below), the 49-year-old got fed up with her co-stars’ opinions about her marriage to Aaron Phypers and alleged relationship with Brandi Glanville.

One of Denise’s more vocal critics was Lisa Rinna, who at one point yelled at the fellow actress:

“You bring up your husband’s penis almost every show!”

LOLz! Not false!

The Days of Our Lives alum also referenced a story Denise told about her hubby last season, sharing:

“The whole f**king world knows about Denise’s husband going and getting a happy ending from, like, a 100-year-old woman.”

But it was seemingly the talk about the Brandi rumors that sent the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress over the edge. At one point, Denise accuses moderator Andy Cohen of “trying to discredit this” (what she’s referring to is unclear), to which Andy replies:

“I’m showing all sides.”

Erika Jayne then adds:

“Except Brandi’s side.”

It’s at that point Denise seemingly gets up and storms off, shocking the remaining housewives.

As fans know, the actress has repeatedly denied Glanville’s claims that they had sex. When ambushed by the bombshell allegation on a recent episode of Housewives, the star turned directly to the camera and referenced her family being on the April 2019 trip where Brandi claimed the hookup went down. She said:

“Aaron was there, my daughter was there, I was there with three kids. Are you f**ing kidding me?… You guys, I’m going through so much stuff. It has nothing to do with any of us. It has nothing to do with this show, and Bravo, Bravo, Bravo… Please do not air this. Please. That is not true. It is not true… I’m a very married woman, and I love my husband to death.”

Of course, there’s plenty of other drama in store for the reunion episode.

Ch-ch-check out the trailer (below) to get a taste of Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards rehashing their beef, Kyle accusing Garcelle Beauvais of never paying her pledged donation at a charity event, and more.

The #RHOBH Reunion is here and whether it's the Rome trip or the infidelity rumors, the ladies are not holding anything back on September 2! pic.twitter.com/A6xYrONwkJ — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 26, 2020

P.S. you can watch the reunion on September 2!

[Image via Bravo & Lia Toby/WENN]