Real Housewives Of Backstabbing! Danielle Staub’s Former Publicist Slams Her Claims Against Andy Cohen!

The feud between Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub and Andy Cohen may be perplexing, but it looks like it could be heating up!

ICYMI, the former Housewife took to social media on Wednesday to attack Cohen’s character and accuse him of mistreating her over a decade of working together.

Related: Bella Thorne Accused Of ‘Scamming’ OnlyFans Subscribers

She released an hour-long podcast on the subject, as well as a lengthy, though somewhat vague, Instagram post. It read in part:

“I’ve been waiting for you to revere me, I’ve even gone as far as to ask you to be kinder and more gentle with me but it fell on deaf ears. No more waiting or asking, i have no hate no more respect I don’t honor you and I won’t defend you. But I will advise: ‘ be careful who’s toes you step on today because they may be attached to the ass you have to kiss tomorrow'”

Now, publicist Steve Honig, who represented Staub from 2018-2019, has weighed in on the controversy. And he is clearly #TeamBravo. In a statement to The Blast, he said:

“WWHL and Andy were always respectful and professional toward Danielle and constantly went above-and-beyond to accommodate her needs and give her a voice. She was always shown empathy and understanding and given a fair platform on which to express herself. I find her comments to be untrue and, quite frankly, disgraceful.”

Wow!

Perhaps the PR rep is right, and Staub is totally out of line. It’s worth mentioning, though, Honig represents, or has represented, a number of other clients in the Bravo/reality TV sphere. These clients include former RHOC husband Jim Edmonds, RHOA’s Phaedra Parks, Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, sometime RHONJ guest Victoria Gotti, and, more recently, ousted Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. That being the case, it probably makes a lot more sense for Honig to support Cohen in this instance… to do otherwise might be bad for business! Just sayin’…

Related: Carole Radziwill SLAMS RHONY Cast To Defend Dorinda Medley After Shocking Exit!

No word yet from the Watch What Happens Live host himself on the matter, though Staub’s accusations were highly personal in nature — including hard drug abuse and multiple Grindr dates an evening. However, this is far from the only drama in the Bravo universe of late — with Denise Richards abrupt exit from the RHOBH reunion, Dorinda Medley’s alleged firing, and the whole networking reckoning with racism — so perhaps the spokesman simply has his hands full.

One thing’s for sure — we’ll be very interested to see how it all plays out!

[Image via WENN, IZZY & Avalon]