Dave Franco Hits Back At Nepo Allegations -- Says He's Not Only Successful Because He's 'James Franco's Little Brother'

Sounds like Dave Franco doesn’t like being thought of as a nepo baby brother!

Late last week, the Together star hit back at the suggestion he was only famous because of his big bro James Franco. Of course not! He’s famous for being Alison Brie‘s husband! LOLz!

In all seriousness, what is it he’s taking issue with?

In an interview with Bustle, he acknowledges his older brother obviously got him into the biz. James got his big break being cast in Freaks and Geeks when he was just 20 years old and quickly became a full-on movie star thanks to Spider-Man. And he had the pull to get his baby bro an agent, the proverbial foot in the door. And some of Dave’s most visible early roles were in movies with his brother’s friends — like Superbad and 21 Jump Street.

Dave isn’t pushing back on the notion he got a helping hand — he just wants his flowers for being good enough to turn that opportunity into a career. He told the mag:

“No one was going to hire me just because I was James Franco’s little brother.”

Well, it kind of seems like they did, right? But he’s definitely right about his next point! He reasoned:

“If I sucked, I would’ve disappeared very quickly.”

Well, that or he would have found a career doing reality shows or something, always popping up as James Franco’s brother. We can all name a couple famous celeb siblings who are JUST famous for that.

And sure, Dave definitely worked at building his own identity as both a comic actor, stealing scenes in ensembles like Now You See Me and The Afterparty, and as an independent writer-director.

Funny enough, the best argument he has is one he’s probably not going to make for himself. Big bro James has not been relevant in like EIGHT YEARS! And here’s Dave, still knocking around making movies. Lots of movies. Heck, he’s starring in TWO that come out just three weeks apart, the new Colleen Hoover adaptation Regretting You and the third Now You See Me!

We can see why he’d be offended if his whole career was boiled down to who his brother was. But of course, he’d have none of that if he hadn’t been able to get his foot in the door in the first place. At least he seems to know that much?

Oh, as for anyone who really does just think of him as Alison Brie’s husband at this point? That label he’s fine with! He declared:

“If the downside of working with my wife is that people are saying, ‘Oh, that’s just Alison Brie’s husband,’ that’s fine. It’s worth it.”

What do YOU think of Dave Franco’s nepo pushback? Is it a fair argument? Or should he just quietly accept the label and be happy with his success?

