Machine Gun Kelly Credits Megan Fox For Helping Him Take 'Steps' To Get Clean!

Megan Fox continues to be Machine Gun Kelly’s OTP in every sense of the term!

The 30-year-old rapper gushed over the actress in a new interview with his friend Dave Franco, explaining that the Jennifer’s Body star is not only making him happier — she’s making him healthier, too!

Related: Megan Fox Rubs ‘Merging With’ MGK In Brian Austin Green’s Face!

During the candid chat for Interview magazine, the Bloody Valentine hitmaker said he’s been “taking steps” to stop his drug use and maintain a healthier lifestyle, and that Meg has been by his side every step of the way. Without mentioning the momma of three by name, he shared:

“Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art. I’m taking steps… When you have a partner sitting there with you on those dark nights when you’re sweating and not being able to figure out why you’re so in your head, to help you get out of your head and put it in perspective, that really, really helps.”

Sounds like she’s been a great support system!

But MGK hasn’t just been leaning on his bombshell GF to help him stay on track: his friend and fellow musician, Travis Barker, has also been a great wellness resource.

The performer (real name Colson Baker) continued:

“Travis Barker has been huge in the process of grounding me, because he’s lived it. It’s much different than a priest or something, where I’m like, ‘How can you relate to me? It’s easy for you to tell me I can get through it when you’ve never faced these obstacles.’ Whereas with Travis it’s like, ‘I know for a fact that you went through what I’m going through.’”

Yeah, we can’t really see MGK baring his soul to a priest in a confession booth — at least not outside of a music video — but he is seeking professional guidance elsewhere: in therapy!

He elaborated:

“I had my first therapy session last Thursday. That’s the first time I ever went, ‘Hey, I need to separate these two people,’ which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker. The dichotomy is too intense for me… I’m early in the process. The tools that I’ve been given to start with seem helpful, I think. I’m still kind of ripping my hair out. Why am I not changing overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can’t even sit in my own brain for two minutes without distracting myself by doing something? That’s really hard.”

No kidding!

While the steps he’s taking aren’t easy, the father of one says the hard work is worth it when he sees the positive changes that are coming from it. He dished:

“The commitment to change is inspiring, and I think will reverberate through the universe and definitely through my family. I can see it already with the people around me. The willingness to finally be happy with my own self has invited a much more vibrant energy around us than before.”

Seems like Megan is really having a positive impact on him. Happy for them!

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]