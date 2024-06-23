Taylor Swift SLAMS Haters Who ‘Talk S**t’ Right Before Singing Kim Kardashian Diss Track During Eras Tour Show In London!

Taylor Swift is thanking the haters… Like, ALL the haters.

The pop star has been making quite the impression in London while there for her Eras Tour. From meeting some of the royals, to going Instagram official with Travis Kelce, to managing to get even Prince William to dance to her chart-topping hits! She’s had quite the run there so far! And she capped Saturday night’s performance with one eyebrow-raising shoutout in particular… To Kim Kardashian?!?!

In between songs, the 34-year-old took a moment to profusely thank fans for all her success. She gushed:

“I was thinking about getting to play Wembley Stadium. That’s not remotely normal [and] it is so insane for you to [have] done that for me … and for my crew because we get to play Wembley Stadium eight times this summer. You clearly thought this was a good idea [and] you wanted this to happen. Blows me away. I’ll spend forever trying to thank you for that.”

But just as much as some fans uplift her, there’s been others who’ve tried to keep her down… And without specifically naming names, she TOTALLY shaded Kim and the reality star’s ex-husband Kanye West:

“On the other hand, it really makes me think about how every time someone talks s**t, it just makes me work even harder and it makes me even tougher. So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people.”

Oof!!!

And if her not-so-subtle message wasn’t clear enough, she immediately went on to perform thanK you aIMee — her famous Kim diss track from The Tortured Poets Department. OMG! Watch HERE!

The claws are OUT!

Kim and Taylor, of course, have been locked in a bitter feud for the better part of the last decade over Kanye’s controversial song Famous, which took aim at the Lover singer. You can catch up on all of that HERE. We guess Taylor isn’t as ready to move on after all!

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

