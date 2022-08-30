Romeo Beckham Looks JUST Like Dad David Here!

Like father, like son! David Beckham‘s son Romeo Beckham is the spitting image of his dad in these new yacht pics!

The soccer player who currently plays for his father’s team, Inter Miami CF, was all smiles while leaning on the railings of a yacht in a new Instagram post on Sunday — and if we weren’t told ahead of time we would’ve totally believed it was a throwback picture of David!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow! Not only is he following in the 47-year-old’s footsteps pitch-wise, it would seem he’s also got his look down to a T.

In another post from earlier this month, the 19-year-old poses next to the former footballer as they appear to share a laugh. If it weren’t for the younger’s bleach blonde hair they’d almost pass as twins! And the aforementioned seems to be aware of that fact as he captioned his post “twinin” — see for yourself (below):

Romeo is impressing in the league with two goals and ten assists in 25 games for Miami. One of his goal’s was even a play right out of David’s playbook! He’s well on his way to becoming a pro just like his dad. We can’t wait to follow his career and see what’s next!

[Image via Instagram]