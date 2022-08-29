WHAAAAT?! Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Look VERY MUCH Back Together In Sexy Vacation Photos!

Um… whut??

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk got tongues wagging and hearts aflutter on Sunday afternoon with a peek into their tropical paradise vacation. But hold up… aren’t these two exes???

Irina got fans asking if a reconciliation has happened after posting a carousel on Instagram showing multiple magical moments from the beach. The former couple, who broke things off in 2019 a couple years after welcoming daughter Lea De Seine, can be seen looking very happy and very, very sexy as they pose in swimwear. The supermodel is always stunning in a bikini, but OMG has BCoop ever looked better? He and that thousand megawatt grin are just beaming!

Obviously we’re all for families staying close, co-parenting together, staying great friends who are able to vacay together… but this does NOT look like that. We mean, she captioned it with just a “ “. And just look at slide #3!

Have you ever seen a more attractive couple casually feeding wild pigs in your LIFE???

Fans were understandably flustered, writing (mostly hopefully):

“You and Bradley?!” “Back together?? [along with many applause emojis]” “Yess they are back ” “Omg together again ” “I hope they back together and will never separate again” “Finally!”

OK, but… are they though??

Last we heard, Bradley was dating Huma Abedin! Multiple sources reported the Limitless star and the longtime Hillary Clinton aide (and ex of the infamous Carlos Danger) were an honest-to-goodness item after being introduced by mutual friend Anna Wintour! A friend even told People in July that they’d been together for few months already though it was “not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet.”

Could that have gone from not being “a full-speed-ahead type thing” to being a “pull off and U-turn back to the ex” type thing??

Oddly there was speculation back in November of last year that this reconciliation had happened as well, when Bradley and Irina were spotted seemingly on a date in NYC. That was a couple months after she called it quits for good from her brief but highly scrutinized relationship with Kanye West. The Huma story seemed to put all these rumors to rest, but here we are again.

Are these two back together? Off and on? Just the type of exes who are really that comfortable being that close to one another while scantily clad on a beach in paradise (and feeding pigs, naturally)? If so, more power to them, we guess. But we are DYING to know what Huma — who already had to deal with a relationship derailing due to very public cheating — thinks about it!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon/Irina Shayk/Instagram.]