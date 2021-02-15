David Boreanaz & James Marsters Break Silence On Joss Whedon Controversy

After Charisma Carpenter went public with her allegations of abusive, unprofessional conduct by Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon, we’ve been oh so curious to hear what other cast members had to say.

So far we’ve heard multiple stars voice their support — but since Charisma’s stories were mostly about her time on Angel, *the* most intriguing voice we wanted to hear from was the titular hero himself, number one on the call sheet.

David Boreanaz worked with Whedon longer than anyone, from the fist episode of Buffy to the final episode of Angel. Eight whole years.

So what does he have to say about the writer-director’s treatment of Charisma? Not much. Unlike other cast members who have hinted at other bad behavior, the vampire heartthrob isn’t speaking — he’s listening. He tweeted in response to Charisma’s initial post on Sunday:

“I am here for you to listen and support you. Proud of your strength “

But he wasn’t quite so late in his response as it seems. Charisma actually responded:

“I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you’ve done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday. -Thank you so much. “

So he reached out right away behind the scenes? Good! After all, they only worked together for seven seasons, before Cordelia was written off the show, allegedly in retaliation for her daring to get pregnant while being an actor on a Joss Whedon show.

Speaking of which, we also heard from another vamp over the weekend. James Marsters, who played the lovelorn villain Spike on both series, wrote:

“While I will always be honored to have played the character of Spike, the Buffy set was not without challenges. I do not support abuse of any kind, and am heartbroken to learn of the experiences of some of the cast. I send my love and support to all involved.”

So he also didn’t experience any of the behavior being described.

What do all the actors who didn’t know anything about this alleged behavior have in common? Boreanaz, Marsters, even Anthony Stewart Head, who wrote:

“I’ve been up… most of the night just running through my memories, thinking, ‘What did I miss?’ … I am gutted, I’m seriously gutted.”

They’re all men.

Did the creator of one of the biggest feminist icons in TV history also have a problem with mistreating women? It certainly seems that way. What a huge blow to so many fans who have felt empowered by the show for all these years.

