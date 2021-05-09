Gal Gadot Confirms Joss Whedon ‘Threatened’ To Ruin Her Career While Working On Justice League

Gal Gadot has finally opened up about her unpleasant experience working with Joss Whedon on Justice League.

As DC Comic fans may know, Whedon became the film’s director after Zack Snyder left the project in May 2017. The 56-year-old then conducted re-shoots and rewrites for a good portion of the movie — and some of those changes were not well-received by cast members, including Gadot. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter dished how Whedon actually threatened the actress’s career because she spoke up about her dislike of how he made the character of Wonder Woman more aggressive.

Related: Gal Gadot Chopped Off Part Of Her Finger!!!



The interaction actually led to a HUGE fight between the pair, with an eyewitness on production later telling investigators and the outlet that:

“Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines, and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Wow, what a feminist. Another source claimed Gadot joined forces with Patty Jenkins to bring up some alarming issues to then-chairman Kevin Tsujihara. It is still unclear how the conversation went, and all she offered in a statement to THR at the time was:

“I had my issues with [Whedon], and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”

Now, the 35-year-old star has shed a little more light on the hostile interaction with the filmmaker in an interview with Israeli news channel N12 on Saturday, saying:

“He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable, and I just took care of it instead.”

Note to self: do not mess with Wonder Women!

As you may know, Whedon has been hit with multiple allegations against him after Ray Fisher accused the producer of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior. His comments not only inspired an internal investigation at Warner Bros but also encouraged several other celebs to come forward about the “toxic” work environment he created.

Charisma Carpenter revealed details about her abusive experiences with Whedon while on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel. The cast had supported her statements, including Michelle Trachtenberg who claimed she was “not allowed in a room alone” with him while filming.

Following the recent reports, the New York native has remained relatively silent and has been kicked off several high-profile projects. As of right now, it still remains a little bit of a mystery as to what exactly happened on the set of Justice League. Based on Gal’s quote, though, it seems there may be a whole lot more to the story.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & WENN/Avalon]