Rust Tragedy: Brandon Lee’s Family & More React To Halyna Hutchins' Death

halya hutchins : brandon lee's family and more react to death on set of 'rust'

We are all still reeling at the death of Halyna Hutchins.

As we previously reported, the cinematographer passed away after an incident with a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on set of the film Rust. Director Joel Souza was also injured, but Halyna was pronounced dead after being airlifted off the set to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

As Hollywood tries to make sense of the tragedy, Twitter has seen an outpouring of both confusion and condolences for Halyna and her loved ones. The official account of Brandon Lee, who died in a similar on-set incident in 1993, shared:

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.

Director Elle Schneider wrote:

“Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don’t have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss.”

Joe Manganiello also paid tribute to the 42-year-old:

“I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”

The incident unsurprisingly affected many film professionals, even those who did not know Halyna personally, like directors James Gunn and Paul Feig:

Considering all the safety protocols in place on film sets to make sure this exact scenario never happens, many stars, like Minnie DriverHolly Robinson Peete, and Charisma Carpenter questioned how the accident could have occurred:

Meanwhile, industry insiders and fans alike mourned the loss of a talented cinematographer — a particularly heartbreaking loss for a field in which so few women rise to the top. As TV writer Nell Scovell pointed out:

“Only 5% of film cinematographers are women which tells you how talented and driven Halyna Hutchins had to be to make it in her field.
We need a full account of what happened on that set. No Hollywood cover up.”

This is such a devastating loss, for so many reasons — one of which is how preventable this senseless tragedy was. We hope this eye-opening incident leads to even more precautions for projects like this. Our hearts go out to Halyna and all her loved ones.

Scroll on to read more tributes to Halyna (below):

[Image via Lu Chau/WENN]

Oct 22, 2021 07:30am PDT

