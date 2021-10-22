Rust Tragedy: Brandon Lee’s Family & More React To Halyna Hutchins' Death

We are all still reeling at the death of Halyna Hutchins.

As we previously reported, the cinematographer passed away after an incident with a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin on set of the film Rust. Director Joel Souza was also injured, but Halyna was pronounced dead after being airlifted off the set to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

As Hollywood tries to make sense of the tragedy, Twitter has seen an outpouring of both confusion and condolences for Halyna and her loved ones. The official account of Brandon Lee, who died in a similar on-set incident in 1993, shared:

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. “

Director Elle Schneider wrote:

“Sick and devastated to hear that my friend and rockstar cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set today in New Mexico. I don’t have words to describe this tragedy. I want answers. I want her family to somehow find peace among this horrific, horrific loss.”

Joe Manganiello also paid tribute to the 42-year-old:

“I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”

The incident unsurprisingly affected many film professionals, even those who did not know Halyna personally, like directors James Gunn and Paul Feig:

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

Just woke up in London to the devastating news of the accident that so tragically took the life of Halyna Hutchins. It is beyond comprehension. There are no words, really. This is a very dark day for our industry. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 22, 2021

It definitely isn’t. Gun safety on sets is always a top priority and guns are supposed to be plugged. Real bullets should never be anywhere near a set. And now we should ban the use of blanks and simply do muzzle flashes in post to avoid any more tragedies. #RIPHalynaHutchins ❤️ https://t.co/AmYNLNRc3D — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 22, 2021

Considering all the safety protocols in place on film sets to make sure this exact scenario never happens, many stars, like Minnie Driver, Holly Robinson Peete, and Charisma Carpenter questioned how the accident could have occurred:

I don’t understand.. safety protocols when we have prop guns on set are rightfully excessive- you go over and over them..Poor lovely, talented Halyna. All the love to her family her crew and friends. ???? — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) October 22, 2021

This is just so horrific and disturbing. ????????‍♀️????????Every time I’ve been on sets with guns the protocol is SO strict. We are shown the empty barrel of the guns and make sure there’s nothing in the chamber. How did this happen?? #HalynaHutchins https://t.co/qjvoRGbjr8 — Holly Robinson Peete ????????♍️ (@hollyrpeete) October 22, 2021

I’m gutted. This is beyond a tragedy and there are so many rules in place to make sure this can’t happen. I can’t even fathom how this is possible. So many people had to be negligent. This is a crime. Halyna was a tremendous talent. I’m sick to my stomach. https://t.co/JviMb0aupu — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to that young Armorer, the entire Cast and Crew of ‘Rush’. Especially thinking of those that are traumatized by the accident, injured, and particularly to the family of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins. — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) October 22, 2021

Meanwhile, industry insiders and fans alike mourned the loss of a talented cinematographer — a particularly heartbreaking loss for a field in which so few women rise to the top. As TV writer Nell Scovell pointed out:

“Only 5% of film cinematographers are women which tells you how talented and driven Halyna Hutchins had to be to make it in her field.

We need a full account of what happened on that set. No Hollywood cover up.”

This is such a devastating loss, for so many reasons — one of which is how preventable this senseless tragedy was. We hope this eye-opening incident leads to even more precautions for projects like this. Our hearts go out to Halyna and all her loved ones.

Scroll on to read more tributes to Halyna (below):

Halyna grew up on Soviet military base in Arctic Circle, graduated from Kyiv National Uni w/degree in int’l journalism, worked on British docs as an investigative journalist, graduated from AFI, was selected as one of American Cinematographer magazine’s Rising Stars. A tragedy 🙁 https://t.co/5NQUPBvyLi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 22, 2021

There is no "correct" emotional reaction for when a member of your community dies in a tragic accident. That said, if folks could stop speculating, that would be great. You aren't going to solve anything on twitter, and there will be a thorough investigation. Let's be respectful. — ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ????️????️ (@elleschneider) October 22, 2021

Here’s the thread about Halyna that I posted last year when we released the movie. I was lucky to have known her and to have worked with her. ❤️ https://t.co/FgorxuqwMv — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021

Sorrow and absolute horror that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set. This should never have happened. Thoughts with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/rJGxOJHnnp — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 22, 2021

Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. Crew should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clearly definable reason why. #IASolidarity — Alex Winter (@Winter) October 22, 2021

My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins – this is just horrifying and devastating news. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 22, 2021

A lot of sadness on the @cwsupermanlois set tonight. Film & television crews work so hard and their safety needs to be ensured. My heart breaks for Halyna Hutchins, her family, the Rust crew, and everyone affected by this horrific (and likely preventable) tragedy. pic.twitter.com/0Wm5RMSiJE — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) October 22, 2021

