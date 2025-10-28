David Harbour's Friend Blasts Lily Allen As The REAL Reason For Marriage Implosion: 'Hardly An Angel'

David Harbour’s friends are hitting back after Lily Allen knocked him to his knees.

The F**k You singer brought MAJOR heat to her ongoing divorce over the weekend when she dropped her fifth studio album West End Girl. In case you’re late to the party, she absolutely BLASTED the Black Widow star for cheating and ruining their marriage, accusing him of being a “sex addict” and blasting him after seemingly finding a treasure trove of his secret sex toys — including “butt plugs, lube,” condoms, and more. That’s at least what she sings about in P***y Palace, which you can listen to (below):

In another track, she takes aim at a woman she calls Madeline — the person many believe David cheated with. In the track, she reflects on whether their relationship was merely “sex,” or if “emotion” was a factor, too. You can read more about all her most savage digs HERE.

Since then, a woman by the name of Natalie Tippett has come forward and identified herself as the woman David had the affair with. It’s all just been a big, salacious, f**ked up mess… But it sounds like the Hellboy star’s PR team is starting to roll out their strategy.

On Sunday, an insider BLASTED Lily during an interview with the DailyMail.com, accusing her of strategically releasing her bombshell album just before the the final season of David’s flagship show Stranger Things debuts in an effort to tank his fan favor:

“The album seems very deliberately timed to undermine David ahead of the Stranger Things finale. It was hugely emotional for him and the cast to bring this story to an end, and it is something he is very proud of.”

The continued:

“But there is no way that he can now be part of the press tour while this is going on. It would be an utter embarrassment. It must be devastating for David that he is unable to fully participate in the final chapter of the show that made him famous.”

An utter embarrassment for him to be confronted about cheating on his wife and breaking their family?? Embarrassing, for sure… But if he did that, we mean… Sucks to suck?

A source described as a close friend of the Thunderbolts star also added their two cents, criticizing Lily’s character:

“Lily’s hardly an angel. She gave David a totally false idea of what and who she is. She wanted the big house and the lifestyle and then she hated it. Men find her hard work; there is something about her which makes them pull their hair out and run a mile. Same thing happened with her ex Sam Cooper.”

Are they trying to excuse his cheating? Because that’s not going to convince any woman out there. This source also blasted the album release, saying:

“She was advised if she wanted to sell albums then she would have to sing about David and now she’s cashing in. It comes from the same insecurities she has had all of her life, a lot comes from her background — being bounced from pillar to post as a child, her dad not coming home and a feeling of rejection.”

Yeesh! That’s a low blow.

What are YOUR thoughts on this ongoing drama, Perezcious readers? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

