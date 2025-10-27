Lily Allen's 'Madeline' Revealed! Woman Confirms David Harbour Cheated With Her!

Wow, remember how folks wondered for YEARS who “Becky with the good hair” referred to?? Not “Madeline”!

If you haven’t been following the latest in this effed up breakup saga, Lily Allen did her best Lemonade impression as she dropped West End Girl on Friday. The entire album is themed around the collapse of her marriage because she caught her husband cheating — pretty clearly her way of exposing David Harbour. Lily told The Sunday Times over the weekend it wasn’t all 100% accurate as she used some “artistic license” she did confirm “there are definitely things I experienced within my relationship that have ended up on this album.”

One of the main themes on the album seems to confirm a rumor that was floating around about the Stranger Things actor pulling the rug out from under her and suddenly pushing her into an open marriage — after they were already married. The story went that even after she gave him the freedom to hook up with randos, he broke the rule — and had a 3-year long full relationship with another woman.

Lily sings on a song called Tennis about giving up some space to her man — and even that not being enough:

“you moved the goalposts, you’ve broken the rules / I tried to accommodate but you took me for a fool”

Most provocatively, she gives the other woman who became important a name:

“So I read your text, and now I regret it /I can’t get my head round how you’ve been playing tennis / If it was just sex, I wouldn’t be jealous / You won’t play with me… and who’s Madeline?”

Naturally it had everyone wondering that same question… “Who the eff is Madeline?”

But the real Madeline didn’t give the internet time to try to track her down. A woman named Natalie Tippett has come forward and admitted it’s her. She was the one having an affair with David Harbour. Wow!

DailyMail.com reported long ago that they knew David’s mistress was a costume designer he had met while filming a movie. They even said he’d paid for her to travel and spend time with him when he went back to filming Stranger Things in Atlanta. But they didn’t divulge her name at the time.

But now that Lily Allen has pressed the issue by pressing a few thousand vinyls? The outlet reached out to Natalie, and she confirmed she was the one. Apparently they met on the set of a horror-comedy called We Have A Ghost, which was filmed in New Orleans, where Natalie lives. That was in 2021, and they allegedly started seeing each other for about three years.

When asked about the song, Natalie admitted, rolling her eyes:

“Of course I’ve heard the song. But I have a family and things to protect. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, and I understand this is going on. It’s a little bit scary for me.”

Huh. First off, is anyone else doing the math on that? Three year affair, and the kid is 2 1/2 years old? Just sayin’! If we were Lily Allen that question alone could get us back in the studio!

But seriously, what does she think? Did she know her real messages would be used in the lyrics of the songs about the affairs? She resignedly responded:

“Yeah. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about it at the moment.”

We guess that’s that for now. No more digging by curious fans? Especially not into every Madeline the actor has ever met, at least!

Besides, by the sound of it Harbour was harboring a LOT of secret women in his various residences — whenever he was away from Lily.

