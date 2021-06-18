Dawson's Creek Writer Died By Suicide After Suffering A YEAR Of COVID-19 Symptoms

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is absolutely devastating.

TV writer Heidi Ferrer, best known for her work on Dawson’s Creek, died by suicide on May 26 following months of severe COVID-19 symptoms. She was just 50.

According to her husband Nick Guthe, who confirmed the news to Variety, the screenwriter contracted coronavirus in April 2020 and turned out to be among the small fraction of cases, so-called long-haulers, in which symptoms just don’t go away. Tt only continued to worsen over the next year until this May, when she was bedridden with severe neurological tremors and constant physical pain.

So awful.

Related: How Yvette Nicole Brown Got Diabetes On The Set Of Community

Aside from her work on The CW hit, Ferrer was well known for writing on Wasteland. Her film Princess was a hit on ABC Family (now Freeform), premiering in 2008, among many other film and TV successes. Once she became a mom, she transitioned to blogging on GirlToMom.com, chronicling her now 13-year-old son Bexon’s battle with progressive infantile scoliosis.

For her work, she was recognized as a 2010 National Hero for the Infantile Scoliosis Project. Upon her death, the non-profit have named their annual Parent Initiative Award after her.

Thinking of Nick, Bexon, and all those mourning this truly sad loss. May she rest in peace…

If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

[Image via Apega/WENN]