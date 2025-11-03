David Harbour's Non-Apology For The 'Pain' & 'Slip-Ups' Amid Brutal Lily Allen Split Is... Really Something

Sorry. But David Harbour is not sorry.

Over the weekend, the Stranger Things star seemingly reflected on his headline-making split from Lily Allen. The rumors, which the singer herself pretty much confirmed on her breakup album West End Girl, were that David talked her into an open marriage — but then had a longterm affair that broke even those rules. Awful stuff. So… is Harbour getting introspective about the pain he’s caused? Um… kinda??

During an interview with Esquire UK published on Saturday, he essentially argued he wouldn’t change anything about it — because you have to “change either everything or nothing” about your life:

“You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that.”

So any excessive pain he caused is all part of his journey to the palace of wisdom? He continued:

“It’s about incorporating your life into something that you can give to other people so that they can have a cathartic response to their lives. If you’ve never been through anything, what do you really have to offer?”

Sooooo, what?? Is he saying his cheating scandal was for… character development?? The Black Widow star went on:

“If I were to change anything I’d change everything, and just make my life happy and silly and like, whatever, and then I wouldn’t be an artist anymore. And that would suck.”

So if he didn’t treat women like disposable goods that needed to be replaced, he wouldn’t be any good at making his art? Yeesh, this guy…

Pushing forward, the 50-year-old revealed he wishes to tell complex stories as an actor — while also working on personal goals privately:

“Then of course there’s personal stuff that I want to do, and people that I want to love, and be good to and nurture, things like that.”

So… he wants to be good to people he loves, he’s just having a harder time doing that than being really good in Marvel’s Thunderbolts?

It’s likely this interview was conducted before West End Girl came out, but it wouldn’t be before he heard it — not before he lived it. So yeah, given that, this comes across as really tone-deaf and brazenly unapologetic to us.

Is that how YOU read it, Perezcious readers? What are your reactions to his latest reflection? Let us know in the comments down below.

