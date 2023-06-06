DC Young Fly Speaks Out After Girlfriend Ms Jacky Oh's Shocking & Unexpected Death

DC Young Fly is mourning the tragic loss of his beloved girlfriend and the mother of his three children.

As we reported late last week, Ms Jacky Oh — whose real name is Jacklyn Smith — died unexpectedly on the final day of May. The Wild ‘N Out star was just 32 years old. While a cause of death has not yet been revealed, it’s clear this tragedy was completely unforeseen. And, sadly, it continues to hit her loved ones very hard.

Days after her death, DC Young fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, lamented the bright star’s tragic loss. In a statement first noted by People, and later confirmed by E! News on Monday afternoon, the 31-year-old comedian and entertainer thanked fans for their support and asked that he be able to maintain some privacy from here on out:

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Obviously, that’s totally understandable. DC Young Fly shares three kids — Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince’Nehemiah, 10 months — with the late woman. So there’s a lot he must now deal with regarding their care in addition to his own mental and emotional well-being.

As we’ve been reporting, Jacky Oh died in Miami on May 31. A cause of death has not been released in her tragic situation. As for DC Young Fly, he was said to be in Atlanta shooting new episodes of Wild ‘N Out at the time, per TMZ.

Following her loss a week ago, the mom of three was mourned across social media by public figures. Among many others, NFL star Odell Beckham just shared a heartbreaking post on his Instagram Stories regarding Jacky Oh’s life and death. In it, he re-posted a prior statement from the family confirming her passing:

“It is with [sad] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023. Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

Then, in his own words, the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver added:

“Rest Easy Angel”

And he was far from the only one.

In addition to other pro football stars like Keenan Allen and more, BET Media Group released its own statement on Jacky Oh’s death, too.

As we noted late last week in our initial reporting, the entertainment conglomerate sent this message to media outlets following the crushing news:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

A week later, and it certainly doesn’t get any easier. So terrible to think of what she leaves behind in her partner and the couple’s three young children.

Sending love to DC Young Fly and all the rest of Jacky Oh’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via DC Young Fly/Instagram/Jacky Oh/Instagram]