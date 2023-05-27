Missing Soap Opera Actor Jefferson Machado Found Dead Inside Trunk Buried At Home In Brazil

South American soap opera star Jefferson Machado has been found dead – months after he went missing.

According to the local media outlet R7, the 44-year-old actor was reported missing on January 27 by his loved ones after they discovered his eight dogs alone at his house. Here’s where things get odd in this case. For a while, per the New York Post, the family received several text messages from someone they now believe was impersonating Jefferson. His mom Maria das Dores shared with the outlet that she was very suspicious of the texts. Why? She said they were filled with spelling mistakes and didn’t sound like her son at all.

Related: Teen Allegedly Killed His Family — Then Said He Did It Because They Were ‘Cannibals’

Maria also claimed she stopped getting calls from Jefferson – which the alleged imposter brushed off and claimed it was because he “dropped his cellphone in the toilet.” The local outlet G1 reported that her suspicions only increased when his cloud password suddenly changed and his location was disabled.

After nearly five months, police in Brazil have a heartbreaking update on the case. The outlet reported that authorities found the remains of Jefferson stuffed inside a truck, which had been encased in cement and buried in the backyard of a home in Campo Grande, Brazil, on Monday. Awful. The Machado family attorney Jairo Magalhae Pereira confirmed the Reis star’s death on Facebook later this week, writing:

“It is with regret that I share the sad news of the passing of actor Jeff Machado, whose body was found with strangulation signs. This discovery confronts us with the cruelty present in our society, motivating us to seek truth and justice in the face of such impactful cases.”

The statement continued:

“Preliminary information indicates that the actor’s body was found in a trunk, buried in a hole of considerable depth. This situation deeply saddens us and indignant in the face of the suffering faced by Jeff. My commitment as a lawyer is to seek tirelessly for truth and justice. It is my responsibility to ensure that everyone involved in this brutal crime is held accountable and punished, and that Jeff’s family finds the support they need to get through this very painful time.”

At this time, no official cause of death has been announced. However, Pereira claimed to R7 there was a “line” on Jefferson’s neck – suggesting that he was strangled. The attorney added:

“He had his arms tied behind his head and buried in a trunk that is very similar to the ones in his own house.”

There’s also a potential suspect in the case. According to the outlet, police are investigating one of the actor’s friends who had rented the property in Brazil. The unidentified person was reportedly last seen entering the home about a month ago.

Our heart breaks for this family. Hopefully, police can get to the bottom of what happened soon and get them some justice. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Jefferson Machado/Instagram]