Bling Empire Star Anna Shay Dead From Stroke At 62

Anna Shay has suddenly passed away at just 62 years old.

The reality star, who found fame through Netflix’s hit show Bling Empire, tragically died Monday after suffering a stroke, according to her family. They shared in a statement to multiple outlets:

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

So sad. Anna is survived by her son, Kenny Kemp, and multiple grandchildren.

Some of Anna’s Bling Empire co-stars have since taken to Instagram to share their condolences. Kelly Mi Li wrote, “RIP @annashay93 you are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever,” while Kevin Kreider posted:

“You never know when your last goodbye will be. So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

See their touching posts (below):

Kim Lee also shared a statement to Deadline Monday via her publicist, Paul Christensen:

“This is such a huge shock. I have so much love for Anna. I know that we had issues on the show but in real life, I had such a great connection with her outside of the show. We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget. There’s no one like Anna Shay; she’s an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

Anna was a standout on the streaming series, which first aired in January of 2021, and most recently in October of 2022. According to Netflix’s description, the show follows “wildly wealthy Asian and Asian-American fun-seekers” in Los Angeles. Watch some of Anna’s most memorable moments (below):

Our hearts are with her loved ones right now. Rest in peace.

