Dean McDermott Is SERIOUS About Divorcing Tori Spelling: ‘He Can’t Take It Anymore’!

Tori Spelling might not like it, but Dean McDermott is dead set on walking away from their marriage.

As we covered, last Friday night, Dean took to Instagram to break the news of the couple’s separation after 18 years of marriage. It was certainly shocking, but not all that surprising considering they’d been struggling for a bit. And it was also the most classic breakup statement ever, in which he wrote:

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

But the weirdest part was pretty quickly after hitting post, he deleted the message and a source came out to say they weren’t getting divorced. Like, what?!

Well, now, it’s starting to make a lot more sense! Turns out Dean is “100 percent serious” about splitting — even after deleting the post! Tori, on the other hand, is the one holding out hope — or just in complete denial!

An insider told People on Wednesday:

“[Dean] 100 percent wants to get out of the marriage. He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up. But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”

We can feel for Tori maybe not being ready to announce the breakup to the whole world yet, but the damage is kinda done now that Dean released the statement. Why insist he delete it? Does she really think they stand a chance at fixing things??

If so, they’re gonna need a miracle… and fast! Right now, the duo is still living together in their shared home, but that’s only for financial reasons because the 56-year-old actor is still looking for an apartment he can “afford.” But as soon as he snags one, he’ll be out of there! The source added:

“He can’t take it anymore. He told her he’s done.”

Oof!

As Perezcious readers now, Dean and Tori were married for 18 years and share five children, Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6. The first sign of trouble in the marriage came in December 2021 when the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum posted a holiday card on the ‘gram — without her hubby!

She tried to claim he was only MIA because he was “filming his new feature film in Canada” when the photo was taken. But a confidant at the time suggested there was way more at play, saying they were “not in a good place and have been evaluating their relationship” at the time. The insider elaborated:

“It’s been very chilly between them for a long time. They have been through the wringer before, but they’ve always gotten out of it. They’ve been living separate lives. They will still have family meals and occasional outings, but it’s for the kids.”

That said, the couple was able to work through their issues for a while, and even their friends believed they were “in a good place in recent months.” An insider close to Tori told People earlier this week:

“Their friends have seen their ups and downs through the years, but they really did seem to be in a good place in recent months. This feels really out of the blue.”

They added:

“If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them. Sure, they still had their disagreements and didn’t always see eye to eye, but the past six months things had felt good between them.”

The relationship also “felt way less toxic” these days because they were both putting in the effort… so what changed? Clearly, the root cause of their issues wasn’t addressed or Dean wouldn’t be so determined to get out of the relationship! Sad to see they’re not in agreement over the split, though. We hope it doesn’t result in a messy legal battle! Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

