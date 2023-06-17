Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Not Divorcing, 'Have Been Better Than Ever' Says Source... WHAT?!?

What the heck is going on with Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott?!?

Early Saturday morning it felt like we finally knew where they stood. Dean posted an Instagram announcement like so many we’ve seen before, saying the pair were going their “separate ways” and to please respect their privacy, etc. Now it feels like we’re right back where we started!

In case you missed it, the Chopped Canada host posted a carousel of throwback photos with his wife of 17 years late Friday night, writing somberly:

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. .”

But just hours later the post had been taken down. We couldn’t figure out if he’d gone rogue and made the announcement early, without Tori’s permission — or if he’d had a change of heart, or… Well, we have no idea!

We do think making this kind of announcement seems like a pretty concrete step toward divorce. That much seems clear. But oddly enough a source says NO WAY! Yes, an insider spoke to Us Weekly amid the weekend chaos, making it clear:

“Tori and Dean are not getting a divorce.”

Huh?? Then… what’s going on?

This source basically denied there was any trouble AT ALL, claiming “Tori and Dean have been better than ever” lately. They pointed out how the couple had celebrated daughter Stella’s 15th birthday as a family just a week ago on June 9 — and went to the Stand for Kids Gala together with the whole brood the very next day.

We for sure had gotten that impression as well, that the couple had turned a corner after an extended rough patch, especially back in February when we saw them on a dinner date, holding hands and making out. But we also had a pretty good idea how volatile their relationship could be, going back to watching them together on their reality show True Tori. And of course Tori herself admitted a couple years ago they were no longer sleeping in the same bed! So it’s definitely been rocky. However, the source is convinced they’re fine!

“They’ve had their ups and downs like any couple, but [they] have continued working on their marriage through couple’s counseling. They love each other and are not going to split.”

OK, then what the actual eff was that IG post about? A practical joke? Just in time for Father’s Day, ha ha??

Come on. Something is going on. This is Tori’s people trying to make like everything is fine, as always. It seems to us maybe Dean was sick of keeping up the charade??

What do YOU think of this mess, Perezcious relationship experts??

