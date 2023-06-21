Brielle Biermann NOT Taking Sides In Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann's Divorce -- Here's Why

Don’t count on Brielle Biermann picking a side when it comes to her momma Kim Zolciak‘s ongoing and increasingly contentious divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Brielle recently made headlines for unfollowing Kroy on social media right after news broke of the former NFL star’s split from the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum. But to hear a new insider tell it to Us Weekly right now, it sounds like the 26-year-old woman regrets that rash social media move. And having thought better of some things, it appears as though she’s going to keep her cool with both Kim and Kroy.

According to a source who spoke to that outlet for a report published on Tuesday afternoon, Brielle is planning on henceforth playing Switzerland in the Bravo vet’s ongoing split from the former Atlanta Falcons player. The insider mentioned how Brielle may indeed have an “unbreakable” bond with her 45-year-old momma. But that doesn’t mean that she wants to break her bond with Kroy because of it.

The insider explained:

“Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim’s bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom’s side when they filed for divorce. Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy.”

Understandable. There were a lot of heightened emotions through the earliest part of the divorce. (And still now, of course, but we digress.)

Anyways, after thinking better of her reaction to the divorce news, Brielle — who Kroy officially legally adopted after he first married Kim back in 2011 — has had a change of heart. The insider reported that the Don’t Be Tardy alum is now focusing on keeping things as heathy as possible with both parents:

“After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life.”

And she even chose to refollow Kroy in a very public pronouncement of her newfound commitment to keeping things as pleasant as can be during this adverse situation:

“So, Brielle decided to refollow him because she’s not going to take sides in her parents’ separation. She loves them both.”

Wow. So there you have it! Honestly, it seems like a reasonable move from Brielle on all counts.

First off, we can totally understand her being mad over the divorce news when it first popped off last month. And unfollowing her dad — while a definite statement to make — was never going to be something she couldn’t take back. In fact, she’s proven that by reflowing him in the weeks since, as noted here. Back to square one with that part of this whole thing.

Of course, all this comes on the heels of our most recent look at Brielle. As Perezcious readers may recall, back on Sunday, we reported on Brielle’s very public celebration of Kroy for Father’s Day. So, clearly, things are going much better with him for her to get to that point. And now we have insider proof!

