Jersey Shore Star Deena Cortese Is Expecting Baby Number 2!

Another meatball is on the way!

On Sunday, Deena Cortese of Jersey Shore fame went all out with a Halloween themed photoshoot to announce she’s expecting baby number two! The impending arrival will join the reality TV star’s small family of three with husband Christopher Buckner and 19-month-old son CJ.

Along with the adorable photos posted to Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote:

“We’re so excited to announce we’re expecting Baby Buckner #2 May 1, 2021. Our hearts are filled with so much love and joy! CJ is going to be the best big brother ever!!!”

What a blessing!!

She wrapped up her caption with plenty of hashtags, as well as a note to followers who had questioned if there was a bun in the oven:

“sooo for everyone that was asking YES YES YES ..I’m pregnant ❤️”

Scroll through all the sweet family pics (below):

Of course, the announcement earned plenty of attention from fans, but also Cortese’s Jersey Shore co-stars! Fellow mommas Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley respectively wrote:

“YASSSSS MAWMA❤️ So excited for you!” “best news“

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino also left joyous comments for the Buckner crew:

“Congratulations ❤️ ” “ yay!!! We’re so excited for you guys, another little meatball. love you “

Even Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who did not join her former castmates on Jersey Shore: Family Reunion, dropped a message for the expectant momma:

“Wonderful news! Congratulations guys!!”

And for Cortese, we’re sure she’ll appreciate knowing what to expect! After giving birth to CJ in early 2019, the star kept it real AF on Instagram by writing about the joys of having a child:

“Having a baby is like falling in love again… Both with your husband and your child.”

However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. In response to one fan who told her husband she “hated him at 4am” because of sleep deprivation, the MTV star wrote back:

“I’m def starting to learn how to function on no sleep. Lol CJ has been getting better at night but it’s still been a struggle.”

Not only that, but the new momma revealed at the time that “motherhood is def harder” than she “expected”:

“I never understood ppl [sp] telling me while pregnant to get sleep now lol bc [sp] while pregnant I thought I wasn’t getting good sleep… but it’s all so worth it. He’s my little side kick. We got this.”

Let’s hope she keeps that same attitude when she goes through it all again in just a few months. LOLz!!

Many congratulations again to Deena and Christopher on their growing family!

