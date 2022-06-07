Love Is Blind’s Deepti Vempati Claps Back At Mean Nose Job Rumors!

Deepti Vempati is standing up for herself against constant criticism about her nose!

During a TikTok Live on Sunday, the Love Is Blind alum slammed haters in her comment section for continuing to make rude remarks about her physical appearance. After receiving a ton of comments about her nose, the reality TV star debunked rumors about ever undergoing a nose job and simultaneously shut down any room for hate on her social media feed!

Joined by co-star and rumored beau Kyle Abrams, the Netflix personality called out the trolls lurking among her followers, saying:

“You guys, this is my real nose. Stop making fun of it.”

Trying to be supportive and lighten the mood, Kyle then insisted that he was the one who needed a “nose job” after he was “in a car accident.” That made Deepti crack a smile, but she didn’t stop her rant, continuing:

“This is how I was born. I’m not changing it.”

Getting revved up even more, the Chicago native then added:

“Get over it. It’s my f**king face.”

Tell ’em!!

Once again, Kyle swooped in to add some comedic relief to the livestream by pretending to squish the 31-year-old’s nose and calling himself her “biggest fan.” Aw! Thankfully, Kyle wasn’t the only won cheering her on. Plenty of fans were quick to blast the haters as well, leading Deepti to conclude:

“Thank you. Oh my gosh. I do have to say that everyone on here is so nice. Anytime anyone says anything negative, they come for them and I love you all.”

Cute! Love that she has people sticking up for her amid the hate!

As Perezcous readers will recall, Deepti and Kyle have sparked romance rumors since their season of the reality series concluded, especially after they were spotted getting real cozy at Coachella together! Last week, the data analyst sat down to chat with E! News about her love life, and while she didn’t confirm or deny the speculation, she did have this to say:

“I can’t really say too much about that. We have curated such a great friendship. I guess you guys will just have to wait and see what happens with our story.”

Hmm. That sounds promising! Either way, it seems he’s always going to be in her corner no matter what! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you love the straightforward way Deepti shut down the haters?

