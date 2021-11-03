Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Makes Shocking COVID Vaccine Claims & Admits She Accidentally Overdosed On Prescription Meds

Lisa Rinna‘s daughter is opening up about her recent health struggles and why, as she terms it, she’s been “MIA” on social media lately.

Delilah Belle Hamlin posted an emotional 30-minute long video to her Instagram page on Tuesday. In it, the 23-year-old spoke directly to the camera about her health, and why she believes that the COVID vaccine played a role in making it worse.

Delilah, who is of course Amelia Hamlin‘s older sister, shared her story about going through a series of medical issues throughout 2021, including battling autoimmune diseases, as well as recently seeking treatment for a Xanax addiction.

Even with all multiple serious issues present, Hamlin believes that getting the COVID vaccine was what caused her body to “flare up” with health problems this year. Warning that “this is gonna be heavy” as she started her monologue with her dog sleeping and snoring next to the camera, the model said (below):

“So this is scary to do because I was actually asked not to tell my story by someone close to me. Basically in the beginning of the year, I want to say February and March, is when I got my COVID-19 vaccine. And in no way am I saying I’m an anti-Vaxxer because I’m totally not. I just didn’t know enough about it. No one did. I didn’t realize that the vaccine would cause an autoimmune response in my body that basically flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had. This is hard to talk about because I’m just not supposed to talk about it on here.”

Shortly after getting her second shot — Delilah says she received the Moderna vaccine — she claimed she started getting panic attacks that “were unlike anything” she’d ever had before. Other health issues she mentioned in the video included migraines, an autoimmune disorder called PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections), and a significant bout with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Still, she was at least wise enough to admit that her health issues are “not all from the vaccine.” Instead, Delilah believes that they were “underlying things” merely triggered by the vaccine’s recent presence in her body. “I’m not a doctor,” she said at one point in the half-hour video, “but that’s my theory.” Nevertheless, she failed to cite medical sources for her claims.

Regarding the OCD flare-up that occurred earlier this year, Delilah got emotional when revealing that it was tried to anxiety over eating meat. She explained:

“I’m really scared to eat meat. That sounds crazy. Oh my gosh, it sounds crazy … So I started having contamination fear and that’s part of the reason why I lost a lot of weight recently. I’m trying my best to eat, but that’s hard.”

Whoa…

The 23-year-old also revealed in the video that she had a flare-up of the Epstein-Barr virus, leading to chronic fatigue and body aches, as well as a small intestinal bacterial overgrowth in her gut, and five tick-borne illnesses.

And on top of all that, she claimed that a new psychiatrist she started seeing this year to help with panic attacks had allegedly been “overprescribing” her with Xanax, leading to Delilah’s admission to a “holistic treatment facility” in Arizona to address her dependency.

Hamlin claimed:

“I wasn’t like a drug addict, but my body was dependent on it because of how much the doctor had prescribed me.”

After three weeks at the facility trying to “cut down” on her Xanax use, Delilah claimed she was having such bad seizures that she was “a medical risk” and was asked to leave the facility.

This reportedly came after she allegedly fell and hit her head, leading to a concussion, after her legs “just decided not to work” one day during her stay.

Sadly, that’s not all.

While dealing with the Xanax issue, Delilah also claimed in the video that she was put on the beta blocker propranolol at some point this year, and was hospitalized after taking it and Benadryl at the same time.

As the video continued, Delilah also explained how she’d apparently been diagnosed with encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, which is what likely led to the aforementioned seizures. She profusely thanked her boyfriend, Eyal Booker, who has been “so supportive” during the nearly-year-long ordeal, taking her “to the hospital” and “calling ambulances” throughout.

Wrapping up the emotional video, Delilah didn’t sound particularly optimistic about her health outlook:

“Mentally I am not great, today. I’m feeling hopeless since the last place I went to didn’t really work out. I can look perfectly fine and feel perfectly horrible. That’s just that. That’s something I struggle with mentally, is feeling believed.”

As for her partner, Booker took to the comments section after she published the video to share his support, writing:

“I love you & know you will get better. Day by day. So proud of you for continuing to fight xxxx.”

You can watch Delilah’s full video explanation (below):

That’s a lot to take in, that’s for sure. Needless to say, there were social media users who found the claim against the vaccine to be irresponsible, given all the disinformation going around.

For more information about COVID-19, by professionals who did the research all throughout med school and then daily in their profession, CLICK HERE.

