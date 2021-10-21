Lisa Rinna Gets Real About Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Ill-Fated Relationship With Scott Disick!

Lisa Rinna has THOUGHTS (yes, again!) about her daughter Amelia Hamlin‘s recent split from reality TV star Scott Disick!

Seriously, we know Amelia has moved on from it, and Scott appears to be trying to do the same, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just can’t let this thing go! Not that we mind, though, since Lisa’s takes on this situation have been funny and sassy and honest AF! Just saying!

During part two of the RHOBH reunion special, which aired on Bravo Wednesday night, the housewife shed some light on her daughter’s decision to walk away from Lord Disick last month.

When asked by host Andy Cohen about who initiated the breakup, Harry Hamlin‘s wife had to stand up for her 20-year-old daughter, quipping:

“I think you just have to read the press and… Amelia did!”

Ha! No matter what the press says, right?! (Though TBH, sources pretty much universally pointed to Amelia as the instigator, anyways, so… yeah!)

And while Scott has yet to publicly open up about his ex-GF Kourtney Kardashian‘s high-profile engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker this past weekend, that didn’t stop Lisa from weighing in!

Andy wanted to know whether Scott’s recent Instagram direct message scandal played a role in Amelia’s decision to end things, and the momma answered with this:

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful. There’s never one reason why, I think, people split up. You know, now’s the time to heal. Now’s the time for everyone to heal.”

Interesting!

So are we to infer that besides all the DM drama, there are other reasons which might have led to the breakup, too?? Hmmm…

Disick also asked RHOBH co-star Kyle Richards about the situation between Amelia and Scott, considering how Kyle and Kris Jenner are very close friends. And when questioned on whether Kris ever confronted their cast over negative on-air comments about Scott, Richards revealed her own eye-opening disregard for Lord Disick:

“[The KarJenner family] never said anything about it. I did feel bad about it right after, because, you know, I do know all of them. But, I mean, Amelia’s 20, and I’m a mom of daughters. So, I wouldn’t approve if I were in Lisa’s shoes, but I knew that she had no control over that.”

Yeah, those “I’m a mom of daughters” and “I wouldn’t approve if I were in Lisa’s shoes” passages are doing a LOT of work here!

Doesn’t take too much to read between the lines and see how these women really feel about Scott Disick!

OUCH!!!

What do U think of Lisa’s latest take on Amelia and Scott?? How about Kyle’s low-key shade there, too?! You just KNOW Andy has got to be loving all this dirt!

