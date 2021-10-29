Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson Both Have COVID!

Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson have both tested positive for COVID-19!

The 37-year-old reality TV star revealed the scary diagnosis for both herself and her 3-year-old daughter in a message to her fans on Friday morning via Twitter.

Related: Khloé And Tristan’s ‘Unique’ Situation Explained Amid Major Reconciliation Rumors

The Good American founder was matter-of-fact and straight to the point with her diagnosis revelation on Friday morning, tweeting:

“Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid. I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2021

Oh no!

Good to know she’s vaccinated! Breakthrough COVID symptoms are much less severe, and with a lower death rate. Innerestingly, this is actually Khloé’s second time as she had previously suffered an earlier bout of the coronavirus just after the very start of the global pandemic, back in March of 202o.

Fans and followers on social media showered love upon the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star following her reveal, as you can see (below):

“Not againnnnn! Sorry Khlo! Wishing you and Tutu and speedy recovery!” “So Sorry Klo!!! I wish you and Princess True great health and a speedy recovery! It’s not an ideal situation, BUT it’s better this time around that the two of you don’t have to be separated!” “Aww sweety. I’m just so so sorry. I know you must be very worried for True, shes gotten so tall. You’re all in my prayers for a speedy recovery.” “wishing you my your family a fast recovery I’ll keep u in my prayers god bless” “I’m sorry you’re going through this again…sending all my love and prayers to you and True.” “I hope you and beautiful True get well soon and that if symptoms do appear for them to be very minimal especially for True!”

Khloé’s vaccination status is very much a relief, but it’s also scary because her beloved 3-year-old daughter cannot yet get vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID vaccines have only thus far been approved for children 12 years of age and older, with the organization requesting that younger children “wear a mask in public spaces and around people they don’t live with.”

At her age, it’s probable that True will be OK, and Khloé certainly has access to the best medical help available for her young daughter. But still, with vaccines not yet recommended for children under 12, and so many uncertainties around the long-term effects of the disease, being a parent in the time of COVID is so stressful. Ugh…

Related: Man Allegedly Killed Pharmacist Brother For ‘Killing People’ With COVID Vaccine

Khloé knows a thing or two about this pandemic already, too. As we mentioned (above), the Revenge Body host already suffered through a spell of COVID-19 back in March of last year, and was forced at the time to quarantine away from True and the girl’s father, Tristan Thompson.

Her ordeal was covered in season 19 of the family’s hit reality show, and Khloé also reminisced about it with Ellen DeGeneres last October during an interview on the latter’s daytime talk show. At that time, Kim Kardashian‘s younger sister explained:

“It was so incredibly scary. I just was quarantined in my room for like 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave, and that was the hardest part. I mean, I don’t care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing.”

And now, here we go again.

Like we said, though, thank goodness the vaccine has been available for some time now, and Khloé was able to protect herself this time around.

We hope she and True come out of this just fine and can get back to their regular lives soon!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]