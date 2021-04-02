Watch Demi Lovato Recreate Her Overdose In Powerful Dancing With The Devil Music Video

Demi Lovato is a survivor.

On Friday, the pop star released the music video for her new single Dancing with the Devil, the title track of her new album Dancing with the Devil…the Art of Starting Over, released on the same day. The song also serves as the theme for her revealing YouTube documentary series, and the video parallels the doc by taking us through the night of her near-fatal overdose — from getting too drunk at the bar to being sponge-bathed at the hospital. The intense clip ends with resources for those who have suffered sexual assault or addiction.

Celebrating the release, the Disney alum wrote on Instagram:

“#DancingWithTheDevil music video is out now Thank you for listening, and thank you for hearing me. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please remember it’s ok to ask for help.”

Speaking with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Demi (who co-directed the music video with her documentary director Michael Ratner) explained that it was her decision to recreate the traumatic experience. She shared:

“I wanted to take you through that night in a more in depth level because I felt like I detailed it so much in the documentary that, obviously I didn’t have to like talk about it again. But I wanted to give a visual to that and I wanted people to have kind of like a more visual understanding of what happened that night.”

We continue to be humbled by the ways Demi has shared her story with the world.

Watch the powerful vid below:

[Image via Demi Lovato/YouTube]