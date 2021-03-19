Demi Lovato Was 'Five To Ten Minutes' Away From Death During Overdose

On Sunday, March 21, CBS Sunday Morning will air Demi Lovato‘s sit-down with CBS correspondent Tracy Smith.

Judging by the first preview clip, it sounds like the conversation will be a very, very serious one.

In the one-minute YouTube teaser, the Confident singer opens up to Smith about having had only minutes to live when she was found suffering from a severe heroin overdose back in 2018.

Revealing more about that horrific day, the 28-year-old songstress tells the journalist (below):

“The doctors told me that I had five to ten minutes. If no one had found me, then I wouldn’t be here. And I’m grateful that I’m sitting here today, yeah.”

Wow…

We’ve long known the overdose was serious, and scary, and life changing. But just five to ten minutes to live?! We can’t even imagine.

You can watch the CBS Sunday Morning preview (below):

Ooof.

The full interview, which airs on Sunday morning, should be equally informative and heart-wrenching.

