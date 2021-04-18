Hold Up, Is Demi Lovato Feuding With A Yogurt Shop For Having Sugar-Free Options?!

[Warning: Potentially Trigger Content]

Demi Lovato has some thoughts on “diet culture vultures.”

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old took to Instagram Stories to share about her unsavory experience at an El Lay frozen yogurt shop called The Big Chill, which carried “diet foods” like sugar-free cookies. Lovato wrote how she thought the alternative options promoted and triggered diet culture, especially when they are upfront-and-center.

“Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from [The Bigg Chill] when you have to walk past tons of sugar-free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please.”

In a follow-up, the Met Him Last Night singer then decided to start “#dietculturevultures” and said she plans to use the hashtag to fire back at “harmful messaging from brands or companies that perpetuate a society that not only enables but praises disordered eating.”

Okay, we totally understand the idea of “eat me, I’m a guilt-free meal” is SO problematic and that type of marketing should be called out. However, we’re pretty sure this is not what the froyo shop intended at all. The Big Chill actually responded to Lovato’s post on their IG Story, explaining how they “carry items for diabetics, celiac disease, vegan and of course have many indulgent items as well.”

And when you thought it would end there, it didn’t. The Disney alum continued the dialogue on Sunday, firing back with:

“You carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders.”

She then added:

“Don’t make excuses, just do better.”

Following the back-and-forth dialogue, people have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts over the serious conversation. Many have either loved the star for calling out problematic diet culture or hating the ableist undertones of the posts. Take a look at some of the mixed reactions (below):

@ demi lovato, A company catering their products to people with food restrictions does not count as diet culture I’m sorry but you are not the only person in the world who has problems with eating there are many people who can’t eat certain things and these companies help them pic.twitter.com/f89hL64ojG — mel (@lalovesjdb) April 18, 2021

Demi Lovato means well & she’s not entirely wrong. However, she wasn’t thinking of different demographics when she called them out so when they explained it she should’ve taken a moment to realize that that company is not like others who do enable and profit off of diet culture. — BEEP BEEP; IS THAT MY BESSIE IN A TESSIE ⁉️ (@geminization) April 18, 2021

people really turned demi lovato rightfully calling out harmful diet culture marketing into implying she's saying sugar free food should be banned… not once she ever said that, she mentioned the marketing aisles clearly, stop twisting that woman's words to invalidate her — ???????????????????? ???? (@theartofdems) April 18, 2021

Since then, Lovato took the time to offer a solution in another DM to the business, writing:

“I was thinking, maybe it would help if you made it more clear that sugar free options and vegan options are for that. Labeling the snacks for celiac or diabetes or vegans.”

She continued:

“When it’s not super clear, the messaging gets confusing and being in LA it’s really hard to distinguish diet culture vs health needs. I think clearer messaging would be more beneficial for everyone.”

In another text message, Lovato went on to clarify what she really meant by her call out:

“You aren’t wrong for catering to many different needs but it’s about not excluding one demographic to cater to others.”

As you may know, Demi has been open about her struggles with eating disorders since she first sought treatment at 18. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the artist spoke about how she “didn’t control any of my life at that period of time,” adding how “every time I was in a hotel room my phone was taken out of the room so I couldn’t order room service.”

Okay, Perezcious readers, what did you think about Demi’s call out of the yogurt shop? Did U agree or disagree? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

